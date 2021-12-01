Wildcats place fourth at Tigerland Classic

West Stokes wrestlers competed at the Tigerland Classic over the weekend with Landon Neal (132 pounds), Cole Waddell (120 pounds), and Bryan Gordon (220 pounds) all finishing as champions in their brackets. Matthew Helms (126 pounds) placed second in the tournament. The Wildcats placed fourth as a team with 91 points. West Forsyth finished first followed by Ragsdale, and North Lincoln. Pictures from left: Coach Jarred Sargent, Bryan Gordon, Matthew Helms, Landon Neal, Cole Waddell, and head coach Mitch Overton.