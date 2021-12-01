Sauras hammer Phoenix

The Sauras’ Nathaniel Sisk drives to the basket against McMichael. Robert Money | The Stokes News Guard J.R. Hairston attempts a three-point shot against McMichael in a non-conference game last week. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ boys’ basketball team has started its season 2-0 after lopsided victories over the Millennium Charter Academy and McMichael. The Sauras overwhelmed the Phoenix last week with a 72-45 victory in the non-conference game and have already matched last season’s win total after finishing 2-12 last season.

“I thought we played very well tonight,” said Saura coach Jason Clark. “We shared the ball and no one was caring who scored. We can be a great team, but you have to continue sacrificing yourself in order to do that.”

The Sauras jetted out to a 9-2 lead in the first four-minutes of the opening quarter and J.R. Hairston connected on a long-distance shot giving the home team a 20-2 cushion after the first eight minutes played.

McMichael bounced back in the second period and closed to 21-15 on a 13-0 run. Isiah Lash’s two points and Larson Gallimore’s offensive rebound score pushed the Sauras led back to double digits with 2:49 left before the half.

The Phoenix closed to within six points again before Gallimore and Jonah Fie scored on back-to-back buckets for the Sauras to lead 29-19 at the break.

South Stokes regrouped and came out in the third quarter and outscored the visitors 26-9 behind Lash’s 10 points and Hairston and Nathaniel Sisk six points each in the period. At the end of three quarters played, the Sauras led 55-28.

“We want our kids to come out with the mindset of worrying about what we can do or control and not who your opponent is,” added Clark. “If we worry about who we are playing then it takes away from our focus and what we are supposed to be doing on the court.”

All 11 players scored for the Sauras with Lash leading the way with 18 points. Sisk added 12 points and Hairston nine. Matthew Wright led the Phoenix with 12.

South Stokes (2-0) will travel to county-rival West Stokes (0-2) on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

McMichael 02-17-09-17 – 45

South Stokes 20-09-26-17 – 72

McM – Matthew Wright 12 (0/0), Cooper Kirkpatrick 5 (1/1), Jayden Moore 8 (1/2), Austin Wagoner 5 (0/0), Caleb Hundley 3 (0/0), Zach Dalton 1 (1/2), Isaiah Harris 2 (0/2), and Brandon Craiger 8 (0/1). Free throws 3-for-8.

SS – JR Hairston 9 (0/0), Ethan Moran 4 (0/1), Brendon Bradford 3 (1/2), Isiah Lash 18 (0/0), Nathaniel Sisk 13 (1/1), Ian Clark 3 (0/2), DJ Goolsby 2 (0/0), Jonah Fie 6 (0/0), Larson Gallimore 4 (0/0), Carson White 5 (1/2), and Trey Wilmoth 5 (1/2). Free Throws 4-for-10.

