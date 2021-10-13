Wildcats capture fifth consecutive golf title

The Sauras’ Haley Tyndall putts on the third green at Hemlock. Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcats’ coach Jeff Robertson and Sauras’ coach Kent Mendenhall chat before their teams played on Monday. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Natalie Simpson tees off at hole No. 5 at Hemlock Golf Course. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Eve Hall chips towards the green on hole No. 4 at Hemlock. Robert Money | The Stokes News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The West Stokes girls’ golf team captured its fifth consecutive league title by winning the first season in the Mid-State 2A Conference.

The Wildcats competed in the league tournament at Pilot Knob Country Club on Tuesday. Junior Kirstyn Page won her third straight gold medal with a score of 39 on the front nine and 42 on the back.

Page earned her third Player of the Year honors, while Wildcats’ coach Jeff Robertson won his fifth consecutive Coach of the Year award.

Natalie Simpson notched a 60 and 61 and just missed competing at Regionals next week. First-year golfer Kayla Fincher had a 64 and 65.

On Monday, South and West Stokes competed at Hemlock Golf Course in Walnut Cove. The Wildcats scored a team score of 157 to the Sauras’ 164.

Page shot a 43 on the front nine and partnered with South’s number one golfer, freshman Haley Tyndall. Tyndall started slowly, but finished with a score of 49.

Eva Hall and Simpson played together, with Simpson beating Hall by two strokes with a 56.

Fincher recorded a 58 on the nine-hole course and the Sauras’ Joh’niyah Lowery and Whitney Spencer shot a 57, and Victoria Smith registered a 61.

The Sauras feature five freshmen this season and won the Northwest 1A Conference title at Hemlock last week.

Last week, the Wildcats played with Foothills 2A Conference teams North Surry, East Surry, Forbush, Wilkes Central, North Wilkes, and West Wilkes. The match featured 20 players with Page earning the lowest individual score with 43 strokes and Forbush’s Kylee Brown had the top score among FH2A teams at 48 strokes.

The Wildcats finished second with a team score of 179 despite taking a 72 with the absence of Simpson. Page’s score, along with Fincher’s 64, put the Cats ahead of everyone but North Surry. With Simpson playing, that gives the Wildcats a chance of winning the tournament.

South and West now set eyes towards the Regionals next week. Page will enter the tournament as one of the top five golfers with an average of 38.6 on her five lowest matches this season.

The 1A/2A Central Regional will be hosted by Union Academy High and will be played at Monroe Country Club on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.

Conferences included in the central region are: Central Carolina 1A/2A, Foothills 2A, Mid-State 2A, Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A, Northwest 1A, Northwest Piedmont 2A, Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A, Rocky River 2A/3A, and Yadkin Valley 1A/2A.

Page struggled at the Regionals last season and finished seventh overall with a score of 10 over par. She bounced back in the state tournament and tied for sixth with an eight over par score of 80.

The State Tournament will be held at Longleaf on Oct. 25.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.