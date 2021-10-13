Wildcats outlast Red Raiders

Dillon Stanley rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sophomore receiver Keyon Rawley caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against T.W. Andrews. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News The Wildcats’ D.J. Moore and Zaid Dobson stop the Red Raiders at the two as the first half comes to a close. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and won 20-12 on Friday against Mid-State conference opponent T.W. Andrews.

West Stokes scored its’ first touchdown on its first possession. Quarterback Mason Cain orchestrated an eight-play, 55-yard drive. He connected with sophomore Keyon Rawley in the back-right corner of the end zone on fourth and eight with 6:39 showing on the clock.

After missing last week with an injury, Wildcats’ kicker Jerry Adkins split the uprights, giving the home team an early 7-0 advantage.

The Wildcats only had three more possession in the first half, all ending in punts. The last punt for West put the Wildcats’ defense into a predicament: The kick only traveled four yards, giving the Red Raiders a first and 10 on the Cat’s 35 yard line with 31mseconds remaining before halftime.

Demorick Blakely broke up a Red Raider pass on first down and then Orasha Graham tacked an Andrews’ running back for a one-yard gain on second down. A 32-yard completion with less than 15 seconds left gave the Raiders first and goal on the two yard line. After a penalty on first down, the Wildcats’ Rawley and Graham brought down Aaron Reid on the two yard line as time expired.

The teams traded punts to start the second half, but it was the Wildcats that took advantage of another long drive that started midway through the third period and finished with a five-yard plunge by Dillon Stanley on the second play of the fourth quarter. Adkins connected on the PAT, giving West a 14-6 lead with 11:13 left in the game.

West took advantage of a recovered fumble by Hunter Ramey midway through the last quarter and scored when Cain crashed through on a one-yard run with 7:25 left in the game to lead 20-6.

The Wildcats forced a punt with 6:02 left in the game and then drove the ball inside the red zone with less than two minutes in the contest and looked to extend its lead. A fumble recovery by Andrews gave possession back to the visitors with 1:18 left. The Red Raiders threw eight consecutive passes but only completed three of them. The last completion went for 54 yards with no time left on the clock that ended the game.

Stanley returned after missing the last two games because of an ankle injury with 17 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown. Cain added 34 yards and a score on 13 carries, while throwing for 51 yards on 3-for-5 with a touchdown. Rawley had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Taking away the 54-yard pass that ended the game, the Wildcats gave up 204 yards of offense, with the Red Raiders only gaining 40 yards on the ground on 21 rushes.

Dakota Barker led the Wildcats with eight tackles and a sack. Bryan Gordon, Graham, Blakely, and Stanley finished with six tackles each, with Stanley intercepting his second pass of the year.

The Wildcats improve to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Mid-State 2A. West will travel to Reidsville (7-0, 4-0), the reigning 2A State Champion, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The last meeting between the two teams ended in the 2019 West 2A Regionals with the Rams winning 60-13 advancing to the state championship game and eventually winning the convent title.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193