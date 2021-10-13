Sauras counter with win over Vikings

Senior Kyndall Casper had 10 kills for the Sauras against the Vikings. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sydney Mounce led the Sauras will 11 kills in the game against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News North senior Alex Puckett had 27 assists against South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Vikings’ enior Emily Smith digs a ball out against South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sophomore Kinley Mabe collected 15 assists and 15 digs against South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Alex Puckett with the drawing that coach Carson Rogers drew of her. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Senior Bethany McQuinn with the drawing that coach Carson Rogers drew of her. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Senior Emily Smith with the drawing that coach Carson Rogers drew of her. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Senior Grace Yarbrough with the drawing that coach Carson Rogers drew of her. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — For three consecutive years, North Stokes’ and South Stokes’ volleyball teams couldn’t hold serve on their home courts, with each team winning on the road. The Vikings beat the Sauras 3-1 earlier this season in Walnut Cove and the Sauras countered with a 3-1 victory in Danbury on Tuesday.

North honored four of its five seniors: Emily Smith, Bethany McQuinn, Grace Yarbrough, and Alex Puckett before the game. Myra Sheppard will be honored at Wednesday’s home game after returning from quarantine.

The Vikings used the high energy from Senior Night and took set one, 25-19. North sprinted to a 6-2 lead with aces from Smith and Yarbrough. South battled back and got as close as 6-5, but the Vikings increased their advantage with a serving error by the Sauras, an attack by Puckett, two kills by Alexis Dalton, and a hitting error by South to take a 12-5 advantage.

The Sauras closed the gap with tough middle play by Addy Shaver and Aleigh Williams, and setter Addison Flynt’s back-to-back aces tied the score at 14. But multiple hitting errors, serving errors, and lack of communication between the players doomed South Stokes in the first set.

Sets two, three, and four all belonged to South. The Sauras won a close set two 26-24, set three was 25-16, and another nail-biter in the fourth set at 26-24.

The Vikings came close to overcoming its errors in the second set to win. Trailing 24-18, North scored six straight points and knotted the game at 24. The Sauras’ Anna Martin sent a kill shot down the middle of the court to go up one point and then Madison Wilson notched the final point on a kill down the middle.

Game three was never in questioned as the Sauras took a big lead early and held on to win 25-16.

The final set looked as if it was going to be a blowout early, but serving errors by the Sauras kept the Vikings in the game. North’s first four points were courtesy of Saura serving mistakes.

South overcame the serving and hitting errors and led 13-7 before North called a timeout. The Vikings chipped away and eventually tied the game at 21. Puckett’s kill shot gave North a 22-21 lead and a hitting error by South extended that advantage to 23-21.

A hitting error by North and an ace by Flynt tied the score at 23 and then a block by Sydney Mounce gave the Sauras a 24-23 lead, but then another serving error tied the score again at 24.

North quickly gave the serving error back with one of their own and then Shaver sent a rocket shot down the middle to take the set and game.

Mounce paced the Sauras with 11 kills and Kyndall Casper notched 10. Flynt recorded 35 assist and Brim led her team with four aces.

Dalton had eight kills to lead the Vikings. Puckett and Kinley Mabe led the Vikings in digs with 19 and 15, and the duo also led in assists with 27 for Puckett and 15 for Mabe.

South Stokes improves to 7-14 overall and 4-7 in Northwest 1A league play. The Vikings fell to 4-16 and 1-11.

The Sauras will close its regular season on Thursday against conference front-runner Elkin while North will host Bethany on Wednesday. The Conference Tournament will begin on Monday at Alleghany High.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.