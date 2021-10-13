Mount Airy overpowers Vikings

North Stokes’ Jamie Fortner faces the Bears for the first time in his career as a head coach. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Jamison Wood runs the ball against Mount Airy. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ senior Victor Martinez punted eight times and averaged 37.8 yards per kick against the Bears. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

MOUNT AIRY — Mount Airy continued its dominance against Northwest 1A opponents, defeating North Stokes 49-0 on Friday.

The Granite Bears now have five shutout victories this season and have only allowed 12 total points.

With this most recent victory, Mount Airy has now outscored North 395-0 since 2013.

The Bears jumped on North Stokes right out of the gate, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. In running just eight offensive plays, Mount Airy scored four touchdowns.

North took the opening kickoff but had a quick three and out. On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Caleb Reid ran 46 yards for a touchdown. Walker Stroup hit his first of seven PATs to put Mount Airy up 7-0. The Vikings fumbled on its first play of the next drive, followed by a 7-yard touchdown run by Bears’ quarterback Ian Gallimore.

The Bears forced another three-and-out on North Stokes’ next possession. Tyler Mason ran 23 yards to score the team’s third touchdown.

North Stokes later managed to get a first down thanks to a penalty on Mount Airy, but the drive ended soon after an interception. Gallimore connected with Payton Fonville for a 51-yard touchdown pass and Walker Stroup hit another PAT to make it 28-0.

North Stokes battled back in the second quarter when Quarterback Elijah Cone completed a 35-yard pass to Caleb Wood on third-and-long to put the Vikings near midfield. But North eventually had to punt.

The Vikings kept Mount Airy from scoring when Wood intercepted Gallimore’s pass just outside the red zone, but again struggled to get their offense moving.

Mount Airy got the ball back before halftime and scored on a 60-yard Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup. Reid went on to punch in a 1-yard rushing TD in the third quarter, with Walker Stroup’s PAT activating a running clock. Logan Fonville ran in a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth to round out the Bears’ 49 points.

Mount Airy finished with 403 total yards while giving up just 14 total yards to North Stokes. The Vikings rushed 27 times in Friday’s game, and 18 of those carries went for no gain or a loss of yards. Of the 403 total yards, Mount Airy had 268 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 30 carries.

Cone led the Vikings with eight yards on 11 carries. He passed for an additional 36 yards on 2-for-4 with no interceptions. Cone also led the defense with 11 tackles and Wood recorded nine. Ethan Puckett, the Vikings’ season leader, had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Conference leader Mount Airy improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in conference with Friday’s win.

North Stokes will celebrate senior night when the team plays East Wilkes (3-4, 0-2) on Thursday, with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m.