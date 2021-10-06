Wildcats rebound on the road

Jasir Gaye ran the ball five times in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats preserve their lead. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Zaid Dobson recorded nine tackles against the Panthers Friday night. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

EDEN — West Stokes rebounded from a two-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Morehead in a Mid-State 2A Conference game Friday.

With the Wildcats’ experiencing multiple injuries to starters on both sides of the ball, junior Dakota Barker stepped his game up to a new level for his best game as a Wildcat. Barker recorded 21 tackles, had two sacks and returned a game-changing 92-yard interception as the Panthers were threatening to score.

West Stokes added two more touchdowns in the second period to lead 20-0 at the half. Senior Brighton Berthrong scored from three yards out and junior Jasir Gaye caught a 39-yard pass from quarterback Mason Cain. With the Wildcat kicker Jerry Adkins out nursing an injury, West only connected on one of three two-point conversions.

The Wildcat defense held strong despite several players having to play the entire game. Morehead scored on the ninth play of a very long drive in the third quarter. The Panthers ran eight consecutive run plays and then scored on a 36-yard reception.

Morehead opened up the fourth quarter with another long drive that ate up a lot of the clock. The Panthers scored on the 10th play of the drive on a six-yard run by the Panthers’ quarterback. The extra-point was good as the home team cut the visitor’s lead to 20-14.

After both teams traded punts, the Wildcats started on their own 25 yard line needing to take time off of the clock. Gaye ran the ball five consecutive times to get the ball near mid-field. Facing a fourth and five, the Panthers jumped offsides to give West Stokes the first down.

The excitement didn’t last long as a bad snap made things interesting for the Wildcats. The Panthers jumped on the loose ball, giving the home team a glimmer of hope. A sack by Barker on Morehead’s first offensive play set the tone for the Wildcats in the last minute. Barker was in on two more tackles as the game ended with Morehead on the Wildcats’ 46 yard line.

Helping Barker on defense was Orasha Graham’s 11 tackles, Bryan Gordon’s 10, and Zaid Dobson’s nine.

West Stokes improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Wildcats will host T.W. Andrews (1-4) Friday for its 22nd Homecoming. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

