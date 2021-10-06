Vikings stuff Alleghany 20-6

The Vikings’ Ethan Puckett (44) recorded 11 tackles against Alleghany. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Brayden Ring goes up for a 35-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — Celebrating its 57th homecoming, North Stokes’ football team didn’t let the home crowd go home disappointed. The Vikings’ defense helped subdue Alleghany 20-6 in a Northwest 1A Conference game.

“I feel like we really played well,” said Viking coach Jamie Fortner. “Trying to prepare for a team like that with the triple option or veer is difficult. They do a real good job with it. I’m proud of how hard we played on both sides of the ball. We have a lot of kids going both ways and no one asked to come out. We bent a little, but didn’t break.”

The Vikings’ offense tripled the Trojans’ time-of-possession in the first quarter with 21 offensive plays to the visitors’ seven. Early in the second quarter, Brayden Ring’s 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Elijah Cone gave the Vikings the early lead. Cone rushed for the two-point conversion to give North Stokes an 8-0 advantage that stood until halftime.

Alleghany cut into the Vikings lead with 8:02 left in the third period. The Trojans only needed one play after forcing a three-and-out by the Vikings. Quarterback Nick Rea found Austin Love for a 53-yard touchdown. The extra-point was stopped, so the Vikings held a 8-6 lead.

The Vikings needed just two plays to respond to the Trojans’ score. Cone scampered 63 yards down the right sideline, pushing North’s lead back to 14-6 with 6:59 on the clock.

Cone added another touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter from four yards out to set the final margin.

North Stokes gained 408 yards total offense on the night. Cone rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, while Victor Martinez carried the ball nine times for 97 yards. Cone threw for another 163 yards and another score. Ring had six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

“Our offensive line did a fantastic job tonight,” added Fortner. “We’re getting better each game. All and all a very good offensive night, and I’m very proud of them.”

Senior Ethan Puckett recorded 11 tackles and Josh Manring had eight. Jamison Wood, Garrett Smith, Chris Hardin, and Cone all registered seven tackles each. C.J. Smith had five tackles and an interception.

North Stokes improves to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Vikings will travel to Mount Airy (6-0, 2-0) on Friday, with the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

