Sauras take conference championship

South Stokes’ Kent Mendenhall earned Northwest 1A Coach of the Year and East Wilkes’ Laci Anderson was the Conference Player of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Haley Tyndall putts on No. 9 during the conference championship. Tyndall finished second overall in the conference and third in the tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News Northwest 1A Conference All-Conference members are: Laci Anderson (East Wilkes), Morgan Hiatt (Mount Airy), Sydney Seagraves (Mount Airy), Elizabeth Collins (Alleghany), and Haley Tyndall (South Stokes). Robert Money | The Stokes News Northwest 1A Conference Honorable-Mention members are: Lauren Sidden (Elkin) and Eva Hall (South Stokes). Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ girls’ golf team held a three-stroke cushion over Mount Airy going into the Northwest 1A Conference golf championship on Wednesday. There the teams tied for the team tournament title with a matching score of 170, but the Sauras came away with the season conference championships.

Team scores consisted of each school’s top three individual performances.

East Wilkes’ Laci Anderson was named NW1A Conference Player of the Year with a low score of 44 in Wednesday’s match. Anderson had the top score at each conference matchup this season and had an average of 43.2.

South Stokes’ freshman Haley Tyndall took third during the conference tournament, but finished second behind Anderson with an average of 52.4 during the season.

Five players received All-Conference Honors following the tournament: Anderson, Tyndall, Mount Airy’s Morgan Hiatt and Sydney Seagraves, and Alleghany’s Elizabeth Collins.

Two players received honorable mention honors: South Stokes’ Eve Hall and Elkin’s Laruen Seagraves.

The Sauras’ long-time coach Kent Mendenhall earned Northwest 1A Conference Coach of the Year.

Full NW1A Championship results are below:

South Stokes

Team Score 170

Haley Tyndall 52

Eve Hall 59

Whitney Spencer 59

Joh’Niyah Lowery 60

Victoria Smith 62

Mount Airy

Team Score 170

Morgan Hiatt 50

Sydney Seagraves 59

Avery Pace 61

East Wilkes

Laci Anderson 44

North Stokes

Grace Hernandez 62

Alleghany

Elizabeth Collins 61

Elkin

Team Score 176

A. Thomas 57

M. Bledsoe 59

Lauren Sidden 60