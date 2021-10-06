Sauras fall to East Wilkes

South Stokes’ Aleigh Williams sends the ball past a Cardinal defender. Robert Money | The Stokes News Aleigh Williams (left) and Sydney Mounce attempt to block a Cardinal shot. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes continued it struggles on the volleyball court in a 3-1 loss to visiting East Wilkes in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Thursday.

The Sauras were able to capture set two 25-16, but loss the others 25-16, 25-22, 25-22.

The Sauras fell behind early in set one with six hitting errors and trailed 9-3 after a Cardinal ace. East Wilkes stretched its lead to nine points and held that advantage on four different occasions before winning 25-16.

Set two saw a different Saura team on the floor. Kyndall Casper and Aleigh Williams set the tempo early with a block and a kill. Junior Tatumn Brim served three aces with an attack sandwiched in by Casper and stretched its lead to 7-2.

The Cardinals fought back and narrowed the score to 9-7 on a serving error by the Sauras, but Casper’s kill and two aces gave the home team a 14-7 lead.

Multiple hitting and serving errors by the Sauras enabled the Cardinals to close the score to within 14-10, but two blocks by Addy Shaver and Anna Martin’s back-to-back kills pushed the lead back to 17-10. South closed the set strong behind the setting of Addison Flynt and the hitting by Martin, Casper, and Sydney Mounce.

The Sauras lost set three and four by three points in each game. In the third game, the biggest lead by any team was three points by East Wilkes at 20-17 and in set four the largest advantage was four by the Cardinals at 21-17.

Martin led the Sauras with 15 kills followed by Mounce’s 12. Brim notched five aces in the game and Flynt recorded 35 assists.

South Stokes falls to 5-13 overall and 2-6 in the Northwest. East Wilkes improves to 5-11 and 4-6. The Sauras will host Starmount (2-10) on Thursday and then travel to county and conference rival North Stokes on Tuesday, with a 5:30 p.m. start.

