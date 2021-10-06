Sauras win double-overtime thriller

South Stokes’ offensive line helped the team to 442 total yards of offense against East Wilkes. Photos by Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune

RONDA — On Friday, South Stokes spoiled East Wilkes’ Homecoming game with a 34-28 double-overtime thriller in a Northwest 1A Conference game.

The Sauras scored on its second possession when quarterback J.R. Hairston connected with senior Matthew Waters on a 63-yard reception, putting the visitors on the board first at 7-0. Sophomore Isaiah Lash split the uprights on the point-after attempt.

The Cardinals knotted the game with 7:13 left to go in the half when Titus Miller dashed 82 yards after catching a pass from Briggs Gentry.

The Sauras were able to control the clock for the reminder of the first half with three possessions that combined for 24 offensive plays in the quarter. On its last possession, with 1:25 left in the half, Hairston went to the air and connected with D.J. Goolsby for seven yards, Waters for an additional 17, and Lash for 30, giving the Sauras first and goal on the six. Running back Jesse Carrick took a direct snap and immediately hit Waters off the left side for the score. Lash connected on the PAT and the Sauras led 14-7 at the break.

South Stokes wasted little time putting more points on the board when Lash intercepted Gentry’s pass and ran the ball back to the 43 yard line. Three plays later, Carrick broke through from three yards out, giving the Sauras a 21-7 advantage with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

Comfortably leading by two scores, the Sauras allowed East Wilkes to sneak back into the game with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth and 12 at the end of the third quarter.

The Sauras continued to help the Cardinals out with multiple penalties in the fourth quarter, including a facemask penalty that negated Arlyn Durrell’s interception. The penalty put the Cardinals on the Sauras’ 23 yard-line. After four running plays, Brody Martin scored from nine yards out with 1:08 left in the game to tie the game.

Trying to move down the field quickly, Carrick rolled out for another halfback pass, but this time it was intercepted by Eric Adams at the 45 yard line with less than a minute to play.

The Cardinals moved to the Sauras’ 17 and faced a fourth-and-four with very little time left on the clock. East Wilkes opted for a 34-yard field goal attempt for an opportunity to win the game in regulation. Carrick made up for his interception as he blocked Hank Porter’s attempt, sending the game into overtime.

In high school overtime, both teams have a chance on offense with the drive starting at the 10-yard line. A coin toss between the two teams determined that South Stokes would be on offense first.

South used all four downs to score first in the overtime period when Carrick ran it in from a yard out. Lash connected on his fourth PAT to give the Sauras a 28-21 lead. But East Wilkes needed just one play to tie the game for a third time when Martin galloped into the end zone.

In the second overtime, East Wilkes was first on offense. South Stokes’ defense held strong with a tackle-for-loss by Nolan Coe on first down. After a one-yard gain, Gentry’s pass fell incomplete on third down. Carrick and Nick Heavener sacked Gentry on fourth down, giving possession back to the Sauras.

South Stokes needed one play, as Carrick went the distance to give the Sauras its’ third win of the season.

The Sauras had 442 yards of offense with Carrick running for 161 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns. Waters had three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Brendan Bradford snagged three passes for 115 yards.

Waters led the Sauras’ defense with 14 tackles. Austin Evans recorded 12 tackles, Heavener 11, and Carrick and Jaryd Galloway had eight tackles each.

South Stokes improves to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Sauras have a bye this week and travels to Starmount (2-4) on Oct. 15. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.

