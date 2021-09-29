West celebrates 2011 state champions

Austin Fleming scored three touchdowns against Kinston in the 2011 state championship game. Courtesy Photos Coach Jimmy Upchurch led the 2011 team to an undefeated season at 16-0. Courtesy Photos

KING — West Stokes High School and Principal Dr. Samuel Jones recognized the 2011 state football championship team before Friday’s game against Walkertown.

The school also hosted 19 former players and coaches with a reception and food brought in by Little Italy restaurant before the ceremony. Coach Jimmy Upchurch addressed his former team in the cafeteria prior to them walking down to the football field for the recognition.

“Be the hammer, not the nail,” exclaimed Upchurch with a smile. “You didn’t know it then, but those were the best times of your lives! People didn’t believe we would make it as far as we do, but we (coaching staff) knew that we had something special. Your will to win was unmatched by anyone. We beat some really good teams that no one thought we could beat, but we did.

“It’s really fun seeing everyone and your families. I’m very thankful to Dr. Jones and the school for recognizing your accomplishments.”

The team finished its season undefeated (16-0) and won the school’s first conference championship by knocking off perennial powerhouse Mount Airy 17-6 and breaking the Bears 31-game conference winning streak.

The Wildcats opened the 2011 season on the road and beat Albemarle, back-to-back defending state 1A champions, 9-7. The team won some close non-conference games early in the season, but won multiple Northwest 1A/2A Conference games in convincing fashion, including a 51-7 rout at North Surry to close out the regular season.

West opened its playoff run as the NCHSAA 2AA No. 1 overall seed and played 16 seeded Piedmont. The Wildcats had a small 14-7 halftime lead but won going away 41-7.

Next up for the Wildcats was Cuthbertson. The Cavilers had more than seven players that had already committed to play college football and Upchurch and his staff knew that it would be a challenge.

The Cats lead for the majority of the game and held a comfortable 41-28 edge heading into the fourth quarter after Brock Reynolds returned a kickoff for a score as the third period came to an end. The Cavaliers added two touchdowns in the last quarter and took a 42-41 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.

“I told our team that this is what we live for,” said Upchurch. “Big-time players make big-time plays when you need them to.”

Quarterback Austin Fleming found Dalton Boles for a 46-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 left, pushing the Wildcats into the third round against No. 1 ranked and undefeated South Iredell Vikings (13-0).

The Wildcats dominated the game despite the game being tied 14-14 at the half. The Vikings took advantage of a couple of West Stokes’ turnovers and scored on a short field, but Fleming’s scoop and score at the beginning of the second half propelled the Cats to a 28-14 victory.

With the win, it meant West would welcome Shelby, who has won multiple state championships, to King.

The Golden Lions ran off to a quick lead after scoring on its’ first play of the game. Shelby held a 17-10 advantage at the half and led for the majority of the game. Fleming, who was suffering from a torn labium since the beginning of the season, exited the game late in the fourth quarter with his cousin Grayson Cobb subbing in for him. The Wingate University signee connected with Demarion Jones for 47 yards, setting up another heroic finish. The Wildcats won by 32-29 in the last minute of the game on Austin Long’s run up the middle.

West Stokes faced Kinston in the state championship game. The Vikings had beaten Reidsville on the last play of the game and Upchurch knew this would be West’s biggest challenge.

Kinston took a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and it looked as if the Wildcats’ chance of winning the championship would have to wait. The Wildcats’ defense dug in and forced multiple turnovers and kept Kinston off the board for the remainder of the game.

“I reminded them at halftime that we have been in this situation before and not to panic, we are a second half team,” added Upchurch. “I knew with the defensive changes that we made and seeing the players’ confidence grow as the game went on that we were going to make a run at it. It was an unbelievable ride with big-time players making big-time plays!”

Fleming scored his second and third touchdowns in the fourth quarter and was named Most Valuable Player of the game. Defensive end Tyler Bullard was named defensive player of the game and running back Eorn Jenkins was the offensive player of the game.

During the season, Fleming passed for 1,419 yards and rushed for another 1,930 yards along with scoring a school record 32 touchdowns in a season. Jones recorded 551 yard receiving and Zack Manly and Bullard led the defense with 150 and 149 tackles, respectively. Bullard led the state in sacks with 25 and had 42 tackles for losses.

Players attending the event were: Demarion Jones, Dalton Boles, Brandon Starnes, Brandon Poulson, Tyler Bullard, Austin Fleming, Josh Vaughn, Dalton Seat, Zack Manley, Brandon Helvey, Dee Stewart, Elijah Cox, Cody Lloyd, Reid Daniels, Keelan Marshall, Zack Stewart, Noel Helms, Larry Severt, Sidney Rhodes, and coaches Jimmy Upchurch, Michael Grayson, Robby Horton, Robert Money, and former Wildcat principal Tony George.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.