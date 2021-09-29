South volleyball sweeps Trojans

Senior Kyndall Casper recorded seven kills and nine digs against the Trojans. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Sydney Mounce had 10 kills in the game against Alleghany. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — Since the beginning of the volleyball season, South Stokes’ coach Megan Condon has been looking for this kind of South Stokes performance on the court: The Sauras dominated Alleghany and swept all three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.

The Trojans shocked Mount Airy two days before visiting South, with a 3-1 victory.

“This is the team I know we can be,” praised Condon. “They were having fun and playing loose. We were getting to balls that we normally wouldn’t get to. We (the coaches) decided to start focusing on more in-game learning opportunities and encouragement instead of pointing out all of the mistakes that are made during the game. We want to learn from our mistakes, but that’s what practice is for.”

There were very few mistakes made by South against the Trojans on Thursday. The Sauras jetted out to a convincing lead in the first set and never trailed. Sydney Mounce recorded seven kills in the first set with Anna Martin registering five. Addison Flynt accumulated 13 assists and the Sauras only committed two hitting errors and two serving errors in the set.

Martin begin set two with two powerful kills down the baseline and Addy Shaver followed up with an attack across the middle. Madison Wilson was good from the service line with four consecutive aces that gave the Sauras a double-digit lead at 17-7.

Senior Kyndall Casper and Martin combined for four more spikes and Tatumn Brim closed out the second set with an ace in the middle of the court.

South Stokes trailed for the first time in the game in set three when Alleghany rallied for a 3-1 advantage on some hitting miscues by the home team. Casper’s attack down the baseline tied the score at three and again at five with almost identical plays. Mounce, Martin, and Caper’s attacks combined with Wilson’s ace put the Sauras up 11-7 forcing the Trojans into a timeout.

Martin and Mounce combined for multiple attacks and aces by Brim and Shaver pushed South’s advantage up to 22-10 forcing the Trojans into its’ last timeout of the set. Mounce closed set three and the game with three consecutive kills.

Martin and Mounce led the team with 12 and 10 kills respectfully. Casper had seven kills and nine digs, while libero Stormie Coats paced the Sauras with 19 digs. Wilson finished with six aces and 13 digs and Flynt registered 30 assists and eight digs.

South Stokes improves to 5-12 overall and 2-5 in league play. The Sauras will host East Wilkes (4-9, 3-5) this Thursday, with the JV game starting at 4:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.