Surry upsets Catawba Valley

From left, Michelle Thao, Lyza Addington, Abigail Johnson, Anna Stevens, Natalie Eaton, and Emma Freed celebrate defeating nationally ranked Catawba Valley Community College. Surry Community College

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team took down the nationally ranked (17th) Catawba Valley Lady Red Hawks, 3-2 in Region 10 conference play on Tuesday.

Surry improves to 13-2 on the season while Catawba Valley falls to 6-3 overall.

“I thought we did a great job winning the serve and pass game against CVCC,” said Surry head coach Caleb Gilley. “Our goals going in were to win the serve and pass game, and then come up with some timely blocks and we did that.”

Freshman Michelle Thao led Surry with a game high 22 kills and 20 digs. Anna Stevens dished out a game high 45 assists while fellow freshman Emma Freed led the Lady Knights with three service aces.

Surry also got a solid performance from Camilla Garner with 11 kills and 2 blocks. Surry’s Colby Crater added 10 kills to go along with four blocks. Defensively, the Lady Knights got superb play from Abigail Johnson and Natalie Eaton with 17 and 13 digs, respectively while Lyza Addington, a West Stokes grad, added two blocks.

In the deciding fifth set, Surry CC never trailed racing out to an 8-1 lead behind the play of Thao and the serving of Eaton. The Lady Knights finished off the set and the game, 15-8 with a booming kill from Thao, her seventh in the fifth set.

“We’ve had a great season so far. The kids are working hard and buying into what we are trying to do on the court and it is showing,” added Gilley. “It’s a long season so we still have work to do, but as long as we continue to get better then I like where we are headed.”