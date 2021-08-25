Wildcats squeeze past Sauras

KING — The West Stokes’ girls’ tennis program has a complete makeover from last year. The Wildcats return just one player, Piper Pollard, from a team that shared the Western Piedmont 2A Conference championship with Forbush.

On Monday, the Wildcats hosted non-conference and county-rival South Stokes and beat the Sauras 5-4 in some pretty tight matches.

With it being a non-conference match, the coaches chose to play an eight-game pro set in both single and double matches instead of the best of three games to six.

Sophomore Olivia Goforth, the Wildcats No. 1 seed, beat South senior Erin Heavener 9-7, and West’s No. 2, Ashlyn Cox, beat senior Flor Rodriguez 8-3. No. 3 Pollard beat another senior, Gabby Resnick, by 8-3, giving the Wildcats wins in the first three matches.

In the battle of the four seeds, South Stokes’ junior Marissa Booth easily won her match 8-0. Sixth seed Laura Cassidy won 7-1. The Wildcats’ Katlyn Maser won the five seed match 8-0.

The Wildcats only needed to win one of the three double matches scheduled to win the team match against the Sauras. Goforth and Pollard beat the combo of Heavener and Rodriguez 8-4 to secure the overall win. Resnick and Booth beat Cox and Sparks 8-3 and Chaney and Cassidy beat Maser and Grabs by the same 8-3 to narrow the final margin to 5-4.

The Wildcats (1-0) will host Reidsville on Monday in a Mid-State 2A Conference game at 4 p.m. The Sauras (0-1) travel to Mount Airy on Wednesday and to East Surry on Monday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.