Makayla Rogers signs to run track with Mars Hill

Makayla Rogers won gold medals at the conference meet in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Robert Money | The Stokes News Makayla Rogers qualified for four different events in the state championships including the long jump. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ track star and 2021 graduate, Makayla Rogers, finally made her selection on where she will spend the next four years running and competing in track and field.

She narrowed her choices to Mars Hills University, Catawba College, Wingate University, and Methodist University. After much consideration, she decided on running for the Mountain Lions of Mars Hill.

“I chose Mars Hill for multiple reasons,” said Rogers. “One for it being in the mountains because it’s my own peaceful little outlook, and secondly because it was small and felt more like home and not a big city where it’s a lot of people. The school is beautiful and I’m happy to call it home.”

Rogers is one of the most accomplished track athletes for the Vikings. She is a back-to-back Northwest 1A Indoor Track Conference Runner of the Year (2018, 2019) and the Northwest 2019 and 2021 Outdoor Track Runner of the Year. She helped the Vikings win another Northwest 1A Conference Championship this past season with first place medals in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and second in the long jump and triple jump in the league meet.

Rogers didn’t have her best jumps or times during the 1A West Regionals, but the senior qualified for the state championships in four different events. She finished third in the 100 meter hurdles by less than a second and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles. Rogers placed third in the triple jump (33-02) and fourth in the long jump (16-01).

During the state championship meet in Greensboro, she had two third place medals in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Rogers broke her personal best record of 49.36 in the 300 and was just 0.02 seconds off of her PR time in the 100 with a finish of 16.75.

Rogers also qualified in two other events, the long jump and triple jump. She finished eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 31-10 and ninth in the long jump with a hop of 15-06. Her PR in the triple was 35-1 and in the long jump it was 16-5.5.

“I’m pleased and excited that Makayla is continuing her educational and athletic career,” said her position coach, Bill Hart. “She is a great young lady and has only begun to tap into her talent as an athlete. I look forward to watching her grow and realize her potential. She will be missed at North Stokes.”

The student-athlete has been an individual regional champion in the 100 meter hurdles and has been voted all-county multiple times in the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was voted the 2019 and 2021 “Best of Prep” award winner for outdoor track in Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, East Wilkes, and Carroll Counties.

While at Mars Hill the coaches want Rogers to expand her athleticism and compete in the heptathlon. She would still run the 100 meter hurdles and do the long jump that she did for the Vikings, but would add the high jump, shot put, javelin, 200 meter dash, and 800 meter run.

Rogers is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society and is debating on majoring in either physiology or zoology. She is the daughter of Jonathan Rogers of Pilot Mountain and Jill Rogers of Westfield.

“The fact that between academics and sports, Makayla pretty much paved her way,” said her father. “I kept telling her that getting good grades and being good in school with eventually start to pay off and now it has. I couldn’t be more proud of her and look forward to seeing how much she will grow as a student and as an athlete over the next four years.”

Mars Hill is a member of the NCAA Division II and competes in the South Atlantic Conference.

