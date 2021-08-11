Six county volleyball players to watch

North Stokes’ senior Alex Puckett recorded 226 assists last season for the Vikings. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ junior Madison Wilson stepped in and earned All-Conference with 178 digs. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce led the county and Sauras’ with 42 blocks. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ sophomore Cameron Ring had 107 digs and 23 aces for the Wildcats last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Emily Smith will move to the Libero position this year. Robert Money | The Stokes News

West Stokes made a magical run last year and won the school’s first-ever conference championship with a 14-1 overall mark under the direction of coach Jordan Stevens. But the Wildcats have some work to do, only returning five varsity players after graduating five seniors — three of them playing in college this fall.

North Stokes was 4-7 last year under first-year head coach Carson Rogers and will look to improve on the court this season. The Vikings graduated four and return five this fall.

South Stokes returns the most athletes in the county with 10 lettermen. The Sauras finished 5-8 last year and graduated six in June. Second-year Coach Megan Condon hopes the team’s experience will see great dividends this year.

The following six Stokes County athletes will be the players to watch in the 2021-22 season:

Bree Spainhour, senior (West Stokes) – A three-year varsity starter and two-time All-Conference and All-County selection who led the Wildcats to the WPAC Conference Championship last fall, she recorded a county and team high 176 kills and had a .360 hitting percentage. Spainhour had 20 digs, 17 blocks, and five aces in only 10 serving attempts last year. She will be a six rotation player who will carry a big load of the Wildcats’ offense this year. She made huge improvements in her passing game during the off season, according to Stevens, and is looking for even bigger things ahead.

Alex Puckett, senior (North Stokes) – Puckett is a four-year starter and two-time All-County and All-Conference player. She had 226 assists and 26 kills last season. The Vikings’ offense ran through her and it will not be any different this season. Puckett will be looked upon to help lead a Viking team with five new varsity players. According to Rogers, she is a skilled setter and hitter and does well running plays and observing her opponents.

Madison Wilson, junior (South Stokes) – Wilson started on the junior varsity team at the beginning of last season but before the season ended, the sophomore not only was in the starting rotation for the Sauras, ended up leading the team and county in digs and serve receives with 178 and 192, respectfully. Wilson was selected to the Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-County teams and will be looked to repeat that feat this fall.

Sydney Mounce, junior (South Stokes) – She started as a sophomore last season and left her mark on the 2020-21 season. Mounce was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-County and led the team and county with 41 blocks as a middle hitter. She led the Sauras with 12 aces, second in kills with 46, recorded 33 digs, and was one of three players that played all 40 sets last year. The team will look to feed off of her this fall.

Cameron Ring, sophomore (West Stokes) – As an incoming freshman, Ring made an immediate impact in the Wildcats’ rotation. She recorded 23 aces with 107 digs and 143 serve receives with a 1.99 percentage. Ring is an all-around player that gives everything she has; there is nothing out of reach in her mind, says Stevens. She has improved in many areas during the off season, especially in her serve receptions, and looks to be a big contributor in the Wildcats’ success.

Emily Smith, senior (North Stokes) – Smith is a returning senior who made All-County last year with big play after big play for the Vikings. Smith was atop several team offensive and defensive categories with 54 kills, 45 digs, six blocks, and 72 serve receives. She will change positions this season and will take over for Skylar Amos at the libero spot. She is a determined player that will try her best to get to every ball and this position will suit her well this year.

Other players worth noting in the county are seniors Kiley Lickfeld (West Stokes), Grace Yarbrough (North Stokes), Bethany McQuinn (North Stokes), Addy Shaver (South Stokes), Anna Martin (South Stokes), juniors Ellie Nelson (West Stokes) and Tatumn Brim (South Stokes), sophomore Addison Burcham (West Stokes), and freshman Presley Barker (West Stokes).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.