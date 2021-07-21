Knights hire Payne as assistant baseball coach

DOBSON — Looking for a seasoned baseball coach with recruiting ties to the area and beyond, the Surry Community College Knights may have hit a grand slam with the hiring of Weston Payne.

A member of the 2014 state runner-up East Surry baseball team as a player and Mount Airy High School’s head varsity coach the past three seasons, Payne also brings to the Knights recruiting resources, as he has been a heavy hitter in the youth travel baseball circuit in the region and throughout the state.

“He will bring a lot of energy and a lot of baseball knowledge,” head coach Tim Collins said. “He is young and he will be able to help a lot with the recruiting aspect of it. He is local, so he has ties to the college and to the community, which helps. He is someone that I can depend on.”

Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker, himself a past head baseball coach at SCC, said the college is elated to lure in an assistant coach with the credentials Payne brings.

“We are so excited about Weston joining our coaching staff. He will be outstanding with our student-athletes. Weston brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, along with a passion for helping players. We feel extremely fortunate to have him on our coaching staff,” Tucker said.

A standout second baseman for East Surry’s state finalist team in 2014, Payne continued his playing career at Rockingham Community College. He’s been coaching in the high school ranks ever since, beginning as a volunteer assistant at East Surry before taking over as the head JV coach and varsity assistant at West Stokes. Payne has spent the last three seasons as the head varsity coach at Mount Airy High.

“I am definitely excited to get over there at Surry. I’ve always wanted to get to the college level. It should be an easy transition for me because I’m very familiar with the local talent that surrounds us, and we can continue to build upon what Coach Collins is doing at Surry,” he said.

While Payne is excited about what the future holds, he also is proud of what the Bears were able to accomplish during those three seasons. Mount Airy made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs that first year in 2019, the first time the Bears had advanced that far since the early 1940s. COVID ended the 2020 season early, but Mount Airy was sitting at 4-1 at the time, the best five-game start to a baseball season in at least a decade.

“I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish at Mount Airy. Making the third round of the playoffs was definitely a huge accomplishment for our kids and our program. I am so thankful for all the players that have been a part of the program the last three years,” Payne said. “I would like to thank the administration at Mount Airy for giving me an opportunity to lead the program and I’m grateful for the opportunity that Coach Tucker and Coach Collins saw in me to help Coach Collins continue to build what he has at Surry. It was definitely a tough decision to leave Mount Airy. The talent that is there and what we have built so far as a program, it was definitely hard to leave, but I definitely feel like it was best move for me, and I think going forward they will be in good hands.”