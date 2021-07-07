Super Seven: West girls’ programs celebrate 7 championships

Swim Coach Pat Erickson holds her fourth consecutive conference championship plague. Robert Money | The Stokes News Cross Country and track coach Benji Knox was named Coach of the Year in both sports. Robert Money | The Stokes News Basketball coach Dillon Bobbitt helped the Wildcats to their first league title since 2001. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Hannah Spainhour was a four-time All-Conference player for the girls’ basketball team and was voted the WPAC Conference Player of the Year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Jordan Stevens led the volleyball and softball team to conference championships this year. He earned Coach of the Year honors in both sports. Robert Money | The Stokes News West’s golf coach Jeff Robertson earned his third league Coach of the Year award and sophomore Kirstyn Page was named Player of the Year for a second time. Robert Money | The Stokes News Junior Natalie Jones was voted the WPAC Pitcher of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sydney Preston won back-to-back individual tournament championships and was voted the league’s Player of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — To say this has been the most successful school year for the West Stokes’ girls’ programs would be a huge understatement.

During this unprecedented 2020-21 season, the Wildcat girls won seven different Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Championships in basketball, cross country, golf, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

Of those seven sports, West coaches Dillon Bobbitt (basketball), Benji Knox (cross country), Jeff Robertson (golf), Pat Erickson (swimming), Tanna Tilley (tennis), and Jordan Stevens (softball, volleyball) were named coaches of the year in their sports.

The Wildcats also had six conference players of the year: Hannah Spainhour (basketball), Kirstyn Page (golf), Jaden Tuttle (volleyball), Sydney Preston (tennis), Kaylee Hobgood (softball), and Natalie Jones (softball Pitcher of the Year).

After wondering if the 2020-21 season would ever happen, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association gave the green light to all cross country and volleyball programs across the state to begin its seasons on Nov. 4. After more than eight months of no high school sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches Knox and Stevens were hoping individual workouts and experience would play a role in their team’s success.

With Knox earning his third straight Coach of the Year honor, senior runner Sydney Cockerham led an experience team with several top five finishes throughout the season. Cockerham finished second at the conference meet and had four other teammates (Maggie Hill, Rhyan Sapp, Mikayla Nixon, and Ragan Speer) finished in the top nine and grabbed the program’s third consecutive WPAC championship.

The team also finished second in the Midwest Regionals and eighth in the state championships.

Cockerham will attend Catawba College and run for the Indians.

Stevens had an experienced squad coming back from last season’s 24-6 team. It was the most decorated team in the history of the school, until this season. The Wildcats finished 14-1 overall in a shortened season and reached No. 1 in the state polls before finishing seventh. The team won the school’s first conference volleyball championship since the school opened its doors in 1999.

Stevens was named the Coach of the Year and senior Tuttle capped of a historical season by being named the first volleyball player in the school history to be named the conference Player of the Year while earning her 2,000th career assist. Tuttle will be attending Campbell University, while teammates Emily Emerson and Anna Grace Smith will go to Meredith College and Belmont Abby University, respectively, to play volleyball.

Swimming began two weeks after cross country and volleyball. Coach Erickson was concerned going into the season because the pandemic had shortened her participation by 50 percent. Erickson and new assistant coach Justine Luzwick prepared their players with unusual practice times and limited swim meets.

The Wildcat swimmers bought into the four-time coach of the year’s philosophy and came away with the school’s fourth consecutive WPAC Conference Championship with a 20-point win over second place North Surry.

The NCHSAA realigned the way swimming regionals and the state meet were going to be held this year. Only 12 swimmers qualified for each event from three regions instead of the normal 24. West had 11 swimmers to make the regional event.

Basketball started two weeks after swimming and after three narrowing losses to an experienced Forbush team last year, and the Wildcats were chomping at the bit to get this season started. Bobbitt earned his second consecutive Coach of the Year award with senior Hannah Spainhour picking up the conference Player of the Year hardware after the team won its first conference championship since 2001. Fellow senior Emma Santoro played a large role in the process as well by being named the District 11 Player of the Year, with Spainhour coming in at a close second.

The Wildcats finished 14-1 overall and undefeated in conference play. The team advanced to the West Regional finals and lost 49-44 to eventual state champion Shelby.

Spainhour and Santoro will continue their careers together as both will go to Emory & Henry College on basketball scholarships. The team will return three of its top six players and enter a new conference with Reidsville, McMichael, Eden-Morehead, High Point Andrews, Walkertown and North Forsyth.

The Wildcats closed out the school year with three more championships this spring with golf, softball, and tennis.

Coach Robertson returned conference Golfer of the Year Kirstyn Page and expected another run at a conference championship and the four-woman team didn’t disappoint.

Page and teammates Emily Cox, Natalie Simpson and Kiley Lickfeld earned the program’s third consecutive WPAC Championship and helped earn Robertson his third coach of the year honor.

Page played in the 1A/2A Central Regional and placed ninth overall. The sophomore qualified for the state tournament and placed sixth overall with an eight over par.

The softball team was poised and ready to break a 10-year drought of winning a conference championship in the spring of 2020 until COVID ended the season with the Cats sitting at 4-1-1 overall.

Stevens transitioned from volleyball to softball and had the team ready to play on day one with a convincing 9-2 win over nemeses North Surry.

Stevens won another Coach of the Year honor and led the team to a 12-2 season and a state playoff appearance. Juniors Hobgood and Jones were voted the conference’s Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year and finished undefeated in the WPAC.

Girls’ tennis wan one of four sports that began on April 12. The season change from its normal fall start to a late spring start didn’t seem to bother the tennis team. Coach Tilley turned a senior led team and a lot of experience.

Preston won back-to-back individual tournament championships and was named the conference’s player of the year. Her twin sister Torrie earned All-Conference and played No. 2 behind her.

The tennis team finished 9-1 overall and were co-champions with Forbush after losing a match to the Falcons earlier in the season.

Tilley was voted the Coach of the Year after helping the program to its first league title since 2005.

Basketball, volleyball, softball, golf, cross country, and swimming return a core of players that will help the teams contend for another conference championship, while the tennis team will only return one experienced player for the fall.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.