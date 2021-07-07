All-Conference teams released

Makayla Rogers (NS) - Northwest 1A Runner of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News Evan O’Leary (SS) - Northwest 1A Soccer Player of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News Ben Kelble (NS) - Northwest 1A Coach of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News Chad Amos (SS) - Northwest 1A Wrestling Coach of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News Tanna Tilley (WS) - WPAC Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Sydney Mabe (NS) - Northwest 1A Co-Softball Player of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News Devin Goolsby (SS) - All-Conference in the discus and shot put Robert Money | The Stokes News Kaden Fuller (WS) - WPAC Baseball Player of the Year Robert Money | The Stokes News

The Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conferences have released All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections for baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, girls’ tennis, track and wrestling.

West Stokes’ baseball, softball, girls’ tennis, and boys’ track teams won its respected conference championships. South Stokes’ baseball, girls’ soccer, softball, and wrestling placed second in its conference races. North Stokes girls’ track earned the school’s only conference championship this season.

Baseball

All-Conference: Tyler Patterson (SS), Wesley Buck (SS), Jesse Carrick (SS), Maddox Nelson (SS), Dylan James (NS), Christian Shemo (NS), Jordan White (WS), Dawson Neal (WS), Jacob Smith (WS), Bryson Bowman (WS), Evan Cecil (WS), Brighton Berthrong (WS), Kaden Fuller (WS), and Mason Howell (WS).

Honorable Mention: Connor Young (SS), Cameron Wilson (SS), Bryson Bennett (NS), Ethan Puckett (NS), Joshua Jones (WS), and Andrew Moran (WS).

Kaden Fuller (WS) – Player of the Year

Mason Howell (WS) – Pitcher of the Year

Jonathan Fansler (WS) Coach of the Year (WPAC)

Shane Worth (SS) – Coach of the Year (NW1A)

Girls’ Soccer

All-Conference: Evan O’Leary (SS), Jenna Shotton (SS), Abby Tilley (SS), Rhi Dunlap (SS), Lexie Knight (NS), Elizabeth McBride (NS), Malia Harris (WS), Emma Santoro (WS), Addie Pulliam (WS), Bree Spainhour (WS), and Hannah Spainhour (WS).

Honorable Mention: Lydia Cook (NS), Emma Farmer (NS), Kera Simmons (SS), McKinley Barczy (SS), Sadie Knox (WS), and Ava Santoro.

Evan O’Leary (SS) – Player of the Year (two-time)

Danny Bowman (SS) – Coach of the Year

Softball

All-Conference – Sydney Mabe (NS), Meagan Heath (NS), Sydney Patterson (SS), Molly Crouse (SS), Madison Wilson (SS), Brandie Shelton (SS), Grace Mabe (SS), Kaylee Hobgood (WS), Olivia Goforth (WS), Tyler Bumgarner (WS), Natalie Jones (WS), Cirstin Calloway (WS), Sydney Dutton (WS), Christa Moore (WS), and Tori Tucker (WS).

Honorable Mention – Kinley Mabe (NS), Brittany Murray (NS), Emily Mitchell (SS), Tatum Brim (SS), Tayler Grimes (WS), and Katelyn Tucker (WS).

Kaylee Hobgood (WS) – Player of the Year (WPAC), Sydney Mabe (NS – Co-Player of the Year (NW1A)

Natalie Jones (WS) – Pitcher of the Year

Jordan Stevens (WS) – Coach of the Year

Girls’ Tennis

All-Conference – Chandler Sizemore (NS), Sydney Preston (WS), and Torrie Preston (WS).

Honor Mention – Kathryn Collins (NS), Rhyan Sapp (WS), Sara Grace Sells (WS), Greyson Orr (WS), and Piper Pollard (WS).

Sydney Preston (WS) – Player of the Year

Tanna Tilley (WS) – Coach of the Year

Girls’ Track

All-Conference – Madison Mizelle (NS – 100 meters, 400 meters, pole vault), Rachel Overby (NS – 800 meters, 3200 meters), Gwen Amos-Wall (SS – 3200 meters), Makayla Rogers (NS – 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump), Emma Bingman (NS – pole vault), Tela Wright (NS – shot put, discus), Sydney Cockerham (WS – 400 meters), Karlie Butts (WS – shot put, discus), and Natalia Lawson (WS – discus).

Honorable Mention – Timirika Moyer (NS – 300 hurdles), 4×400 meter relay (NS – Lydia Cook, Anastazia Tynia, Emma Bingman and Rachel Overby, Madison Mizelle (NS – high jump), Ione Johnson (SS – pole vault), Anastazia Tynio (NS – discus), and Sydney Cockerham (WS – 3200 meters).

Makayla Rogers (NS) – Runner of the Year

Ben Kelble (NS) – Coach of the Year

Boys’ Track

All-Conference – Seth Emory (NS – 1600 meters, 3200 meters), Seth Vogt (SS – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Taylor Thornton (SS – 110 hurdles),Matthew Edwards (NS – pole vault), Devin Goolsby (SS – pole vault, discus), Aiden Emswiler (NS – discus), Jacob Adkins (WS – 400 meter, 4×400 relay), Dillon Stanley (WS – 400 meter, 4×400 relay), Cameron Knox (WS – 800 meter, 4×400 relay), Cody Rakes (WS – 4×400 relay), and Orasha Graham (WS – shot put).

Honorable Mention – Victor Martinez (NS – 400 meters, long jump), Taylor Thornton (SS – 110 hurdles, 4×800 relay), Matthew Gray (NS – 300 hurdles), Arlyn Durrell (SS – 4×100 relay), Seth Vogt (SS – 4×100 relay), Caleb Pulliam (SS – 4×100 relay), Austin Evans (SS – 4×100 relay, high jump), Matthew Edwards (NS – 4×400 relay), Cole Hicks (NS – 4×400 relay), Curtin Campbell (NS – 4×400 relay), Aiden Emswiler (NS – 4×400 relay, shot put), Jake Lozzi (SS – 4×800 relay), Austin Evans (SS – 4×800 relay), Chris Rodriguez (SS – 4×800 relay), 4×800 relay team (WS), and Dillon Stanley (WS – 200 meters, 110 meter hurdles).

Benji Knox (WS) – Coach of the Year

Wrestling

All-Conference – Austin Allen (SS – 106 pounds), Hunter Fulp (NS – 113 pounds), Dakota Evans (WS – 113 pounds), Nathan Grogan (WS – 120 pounds), Cole Waddell (WS – 120 pounds), Gage Shaffer (SS – 126 pounds), Cody Lawson (SS – 132 pounds), Clayton Utt (NS – 132 pounds), Landon Neal (WS – 132 pounds), Johnny Dotson (SS – 160 pounds), Jordan Mitchell (SS – 195 pounds), and Bryan Gordon (WS – 220 pounds),

Honor Mention – Matthew Helms (WS – 126 pounds), Caleb Wood (SS – 145 pounds), Harley Johnson (SS – 138 pounds), Evan Patterson (SS – 152 pounds), and Garrett Smith (NS – 182 pounds).

Cody Lawson (SS) – Wrestler of the Year

Chad Amos (SS) – Coach of the Year