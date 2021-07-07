Briggs signs with Guilford College

North Stokes’ Madey Briggs with parents Jessica and Garry Briggs. Madey Briggs signs her national letter of intent to play basketball at Guilford College in front of family, coaches and school administrators.

DANBURY — Recent North Stokes’ graduate Madey Briggs has signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Guilford College in Greensboro after considering Greensboro College and Methodist University.

“I’m very excited; it’s a dream come true,” Briggs said. “The school is so beautiful and it’s in a great location. The environment was amazing and everyone was so welcoming. The visit was very personable and the team and coaches were amazing.”

Briggs was a multiple sport athlete for the Vikings, playing basketball, soccer and running cross country. She says she loves to play sports because it keeps her active and it allows her to enjoy the friendships that make it even more fun.

She plays travel ball for the Greensboro Lady Gators and played varsity basketball for two season. Briggs averaged three points a contest and ranked third on the team with five rebounds each game. Each of her two seasons, the team progressed and earned an appearance in the state playoffs.

“The one thing about Madey is she is dependable,” said Viking basketball coach Scott Smith. “She has always been there and is the one that wants to stay after practice and work extra. She has been a role player that has always accepted her position. She’s going to be missed.

“You always worry about kids when they go off to college because of that transition, but if anybody can do it, she can. She has done 99 percent of the work on her own to get into Guilford. I hope and pray that she is able to fit in and find her role on the team and then able to perform academically.”

Briggs expressed her appreciation to Smith and everything he has done to make her a better person and athlete.

“He has always been there,” she said. “I’m going to miss that day-to-day relationship with him and other coaches and friends. He opens the gym and the weight room, he leaves out the basketballs, and is always asking if he could do anything to help.”

She was a Junior Marshall and was on the A honor roll at North. Briggs scored the highest average in her Food 1 and 2 classes and earned the NCHSAA Student-Athlete Award for basketball, soccer, and cross country. She participated in the Perry Initiative Program and Wake Forest of Medicine. Briggs is also a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

Briggs is the daughter of Garry and Jessica Briggs of Sandy Ridge. She will major in biology with plans to go into either orthopedics or emergency medicine.

“We are extremely proud of Madey,” said her mother. “She is the one who reached out to the coach and completed the scholarships. She has been in contact with the admission’s office and has done everything on her own. We love the fact that she will only be 45 minutes from home. When toured the campus, the coach was awesome and answered any questions that we had. We feel good about Madey going to Guilford.”

Guilford competes as an NCAA Division III and is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.