Post 290 Juniors drop double-header

Carson White pitched five innings against Mount Airy, with two strikeouts. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — Stokes County Post 290 Junior’s team dropped a pair of games to Mount Airy in a double-header on Tuesday. Mount Airy scored four runs in the in the sixth and seventh innings to secure a 6-4 win in game one and then dropped the night cap 3-1.

The team took a 2-0 lead after one inning of play. Tyler Moran walked with one out and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dru Hall singled, moving Moran to third. After a stolen base by Hall, Moran scored on a passed ball, moving Hall to third. Hall added the second run of the inning when Jacob Hooker flied out to left field.

Mount Airy evened the score at two in the top of the second inning only to see Post 290 add a runs in the third and fifth innings to lead 4-2.

Mount Airy took advantage of two hit batsman, two doubles, and a single in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. The team added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for the final score.

Hall led Post 290 with two hits, two runs, and three stolen bases. Carson White got the start on the mound throwing 5.1 innings with three earned runs scoring and registering eight hits and two strikeouts.

Matthew Rierson took the loss over 1.2 innings with two runs scored, three hits, and one strikeout.

The visitors took capitalized on an error and passed ball in the top of the third inning to take the second game. Mount Airy took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first only to see the junior team knot the game in the bottom half. Hall singled with two outs and then Gus Santoro singled him home to tie the score.

Post 290 collected four hits in the game with Eli Edwards, Spencer Boles, Hall, and Santoro having one each. Santoro had the only RBI.

Boles took the loss with no earned runs, three strikeouts, and two walks.

Post 290 Juniors fall to 5-8 on the season. They will host Mocksville today at 6 p.m. at West Stokes High.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.