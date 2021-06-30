Wildcat relay team is third at state meet

Senior Cameron Knox races during the 800-meter race during the state championship meet on Saturday at N.C. A&T. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Cody Rakes raced the second leg of the 4x400 relay race in Greensboro. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Dillon Stanley runs the first leg of the 4x400 relay race during the state meet Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ senior Jacob Adkins crosses the finish line after running the last leg of the 4x400 relay race. Robert Money | The Stokes News Cameron Knox greets fellow senior Jacob Adkins as he crosses the finish line at the state meet. Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Cameron Knox with his coach and his father, Benji Knox, pose on the track. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes senior Sydney Cockerham runs in her third state championship on Saturday. She finished ninth in the 400 meter race. Robert Money | The Stokes News

GREENSBORO — West Stokes’ 4×400 relay team – Dillon Stanley, Cody Rakes, Cameron Knox, and Jacob Adkins – tied the school’s highest finish at the State Track Meet with a bronze medal at N.C. A&T State University’s Truist Stadium on Saturday.

In 2012 the squad of Demarion Jones, Zane McGhee, Brock Reynolds, and Larry Severt finished third and set a school record with a time of 3:25.18 in the state meet.

The 2021 team ran a time of 3:32.98, four seconds behind winner Ledford (3:28.62). The record setting team ironically finished four seconds behind Beddingfield High.

The Wildcats’ relay team completed the trifecta this season with a first-place performance at the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Track Meet, second at the Midwest Regionals, and then third at the state meet.

Adkins qualified in the 400-meter dash and finished sixth, a half second behind his personal record with a time of 51:49. Knox ran in the 800-meter run after winning the Midwest Regional at Surry Central last week. He set his PR with a race time of 2:02.34, almost two seconds faster than his regional championship race.

The Wildcats only had one female athletic to make the state meet. Sydney Cockerham competed her senior season with a ninth place run of 1:01.60 at 400 meters. Her PR was 1:00.17.

Winning the boys’ team state championship was North Lincoln with a team total of 66 points. West Stokes came in 19th with a team score of 11 points. North Lincoln’s girls’ team also won the team state championship with 69 team points.

The Wildcats will say goodbye to three seniors: Knox, Adkins and Cockerham. The boys won a conference championship this year, its first in almost a decade.

