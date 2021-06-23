Clark is South’s new athletic director

Coach Clark with his sons, Ian, Brady, Miller, and Jackson. Courtesy Photo Clark coaches the boys’ basketball team this past season. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Jason Clark received the “Best of Prep” Extra-Mile Male Coaches’ Award in 2018 presented by Adam’s Publishing. Courtesy Photo

WALNUT COVE — In just a few short days after former South Stokes’ Athletic Director Mitch Adams stepped down to take over the same position at Reagan High, the Sauras named long-time boys’ basketball coach Jason Clark as the school’s new athletic director.

“We are proud to announce that Jason Clark will be taking over the role of Athletic Director at South Stokes,” said Principal Johnna Cheek. “We are fortunate to have a staff full of leaders who focus on meeting student needs and helping them learn and grow and Coach Clark is dedicated to that goal.

“Coach Clark has served in many leadership roles in the past and his passion for South Stokes and our community made him the obvious choice for this position. Clark is excited about the opportunity to expand partnerships in the community and to provide the highest level of support to our coaches and student athletes.”

Clark just completed his 21st year of coaching and teaching for Stokes County Schools and says he is very excited for the opportunity to take on this new role.

“I love South and I want to continue the success that Coach (Mitch) Adams has achieved since he has been the AD at the school,” said Clark. “I want the athletic programs at South to be the best they can be, just like the academics. It’s a great school with great kids, teachers, and administrators and I take great pride in South. I hope I can continue helping the programs keep going in the right direction.”

Clark graduated from South Stokes in 1996 and Western Carolina in 2001 with a degree in K-12 Physical Education and with a minor in Communications. He started with Southeastern Stokes Middle School right out of college and stayed there for 13 years, serving as athletic director for five years.

“It’s been a while since I was the AD at SES,” said Clark. “I realize there are more things to do at the high school level, but I look forward to the challenges and continuing to help build the programs at South. I just want to help our coaches in any way I can to help them achieve their goals.

“You can’t hide passion for their sports and the chances you get in coaching kids. The enthusiasm and passion for leading and coaching a program is very important and that is something we will continue to look at with current and any future coaches we may hire.”

Clark led the Sauras’ basketball team over the past 16 years and has 173 career wins, with a regional appearance in 2009 when the team beat several good teams along the way. Clark’s best season was 2017-18, when the Sauras were 20-8 overall and finished as the state’s No. 4 ranked team in 1A. His teams made the state playoffs 12 out of the past 15 years.

Clark has also been the girls’ cross country head coach over the past four seasons, is a former two-year assistant for the football team and served five years on the basketball bench before taking over as head coach. While at Southeastern, he helped out with baseball, football and basketball.

He was been selected conference Coach of the Year on three occasions and was the receipting of the first “Best of Preps” Male Extra-Mile Coaches’ Award in 2018, presented by Adam’s Publishing.

The new AD has been married to his high school sweetheart Karrie since 2003 and they have four boys: Ian, Brady, Miller and Jackson.

“I couldn’t do any of this without her,” Clark said. “She is a great one for sure! Her love and support has always been there for me and our boys.”

