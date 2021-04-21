Neal signs with Pfeiffer University

West Stokes’ senior Dawson Neal with parents Jeff and Cheryl Neal. Robert Money | The Stokes News Dawson Neal signs his national letter of intent to play baseball at Pfeiffer University in front of family and coaches. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes’ senior Dawson Neal had a decision to make, does he go out west and play for Major League Baseball player Blake Snell ‘s father Dave Snell and Shoreline Community College, or does he stay close to home and attend Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer.

After much deliberation, the left-handed pitcher decided to stay in North Carolina and play for the Falcons.

“Pfeiffer felt like King,” claimed Neal. “I feel it’s a really good fit for me and I will be able to contribute as a freshman. During my visit you could tell everything was tight-knit and I just felt very comfortable. It’s going to be a big learning process for me, but I’m very excited for the opportunity.”

Neal was injured during his sophomore season for West Stokes and then COVID-19 hit last spring and eliminated the season for the Neal and the Wildcats. Neal worked hard during the off-season and with the help of his coaches, he was able to get recognized at some showcase tournaments during the travel ball season this past summer.

“Dawson is a leader and our energy guy in the dugout,” noted West Stokes’ baseball coach Jonathan Fansler. “He has a very young arm and I think he will do well at Pfeiffer. He is a great team guy and we will be able to use him in several rolls this year. Depending on the situation, we can use him as a starter, middle relief, or closer. The coaching staff is very proud of Dawson and his hard work. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Neal played travel ball with the Carolina A’s for four years, the Dirtbags for one and U.S. Team Elite Southeast for the last two years.

Dawson is the son of Jeff and Cheryl Neal of King and will major in Sports Management at Pfeiffer.

“We are very happy with his choice of staying close to home instead of 3,000 miles away in Seattle, Washington,” said his mother with a smile. “I told Dalton if he wanted to play, find a school where you can play. Pfeiffer is in a small town, a small community, with a good baseball program. I like the one-on-one in the classroom and him not just being a number. With him being an hour away, we look forward to watching him play in many more games.”

The Falcons previously competed in the NCAA’s Division II as a member of the Conference Carolinas, but transitioned to Division III and joined the D-III USA South Athletic Conference in 2017.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.