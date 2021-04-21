Sauras roll past Vikings

Brandie Shelton singles in the first inning against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Grace Mabe slaps one of her three hits in the game against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Viking coach Jeff Frye coached in his last home game for North. Robert Money | The Stokes News Kinley Mabe struck out four batters in the loss against South. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Maegan Heath recorded two hits against the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ coach Rick McHone discusses strategy with Tatumn Brim. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Sydney Mabe rounds third and scores against South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Sydney Patterson helps North Stokes’ catcher Sydney Mabe with her eye between innings. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — South Stokes pounded out 20 hits against county-rival and Northwest 1A Conference opponent North Stokes on Tuesday to beat the Vikings 15-2 in a mercy-rule softball contest.

The Vikings recognized their seniors and coach Jeff Frye before the game. Frye coached in his last home game of his career, as he is stepping down after the season.

Starting pitcher Madison Wilson led the top of the first inning off with a single up the middle. Viking pitcher Kinley Mabe struck out the next two Saura batters and then Brandie Shelton singled with freshman Sydney Patterson coming to the plate. Patterson singled plating Wilson for the 1-0 lead. Eliana Spencer walked loading the bases and then Addyson Flynt hit a line drive to left field scoring Patterson. Catcher McKenzie Smith finished off the scoring with a double, plating Spencer and giving South a 4-0 advantage.

South Stokes scored three more runs in the second inning when Wilson and Grace Mabe had back-to-back singles. Molly Crouse sacrificed the runners up a base and then Shelton doubled, scoring both runs. Shelton scored when Flynt was hit by a pitch.

The Sauras added another run in the top of the third, but the Vikings responded with two runs in the bottom half of the third with two runs. Maegan Heath singled and then Sydney Mabe walked. Angelena Tucker reached on an error loading the bases. Kinley Mabe helped herself out by singling up the middle to score Heath and Sydney Mabe, cutting the Sauras’ lead to 8-2.

South Stokes added another run in the fourth inning, but then ignited with six more runs in the fifth to close out the game.

Wilson collected five hits on the day with four runs scored and a RBI. Mabe and Shelton added three hits and two RBIs each. Flynt was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Heath was the only Viking with multiple hits with two.

Wilson pitched the complete game victory with two walks and seven strike outs. Kinley Mabe walked three and struck out four in the loss.

The Sauras improve to 7-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. The Vikings fall to 1-6 and 1-5 in league play.

South Stokes will travel to first-place East Surry on Thursday at 6 p.m., while North will go to Mount Airy.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.