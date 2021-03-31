Wilson is perfect against Wildcats

Wildcats’ third-baseman Christa Moore trots back to her position after throwing out a South Stokes runner. Robert Money | The Stokes News Addyson Flynt hits her second home run in the last three games for South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ freshman Olivia Goforth comes in for staring pitcher Natalie Jones in the third inning. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — Sophomore Madison Wilson was perfect for South Stokes on Monday in an 11-0 victory over rival West Stokes. The right-handed pitcher fanned nine of the 15 batters she faced without allowing a runner on base during the non-conference contest.

Wilson also led the Sauras at the plate with two-hits, two runs, three RBIs, a run scored, a stolen base, and one monstrous homerun over the left-centerfield fence in the fourth inning.

The Sauras wasted little time in plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning after Wilson struck out the side in the top half of the inning. Wilson singled to centerfield and stole second on a 0-1 count to senior Grace Mabe. Mabe walked and then moved to second on an error by the Wildcats’ infield with freshman Sydney Patterson at bat which loaded the bases with no outs. Molly Crouse then crushed a one-out line drive to centerfield off of West Stokes’ pitcher Natalie Jones scoring Wilson and Mabe. The Wildcats’ third error of the inning pushed Patterson across home plate with Eliana Spencer at bat.

South’s Mckenzie Smith led the bottom of the second inning off with a single past shortstop Katelyn Tucker. Mabe reached base with her second hit of the game advancing Smith to second. Patterson doubled plating Smith and moving Mabe to third. The Sauras tallied its second run of the inning when Mabe scored on a groundout to Wildcats’ Tori Tucker giving the home team a comfortable 5-0 advantage after two inning of play.

Wilson continued her dominating performance from the circle with three more outs in the top of the third. Her team then added its biggest run out-put of the contest with four runners crossing home plate in the stanza.

Addyson Flynt continued her power stroke with another crushing homerun over the centerfield fence to lead the third frame off. The next two batters flied out to Wildcat outfielder’s Kaylee Hobgood and Tyler Bumgarner, but then Jones hit Smith staring another South rally. Wilson homered platting two more runs and then Mabe scored on a triple by Patterson after she reached on an error with West Stokes’ freshman pitcher Olivia Goforth replacing Jones.

For the fourth time, South Stokes’ leadoff hitter reached base and scored in the home team’s last at bat. Crouse reached on her second hit of the contest and moved to third on Flynt’s double. Spencer walked loading the bases for Tatumn Brim. She singled on a line-drive to leftfield scoring Crouse and moving pinch-runner Anna McKenzie to third base.

The Sauras last run of the game was scored on the Wildcats’ sixth error of the night.

South Stokes racked up 13 hits in the contest with Wilson, Mabe, Patterson, Crouse, and Flynt notching two each. Smith and Wilson scored two runs apiece in the contest with Mabe touching home three times. Patterson and Crouse joined Wilson with multiple RBIs in the game with two each.

Jones took her first loss of the season after she went two and two-thirds innings allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits, striking out two and walking one. Goforth appeared in her first high school game by going 1.1 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs with one walk.

South Stokes improved its non-conference record to 3-1 and will open Northwest 1A Conference play on Wednesday at East Surry (2-2) and then host Mount Airy (3-0) on Monday at 6 p.m. The Sauras have already beaten the Cardinals 3-0 in non-conference action last week.

West Stokes drops to 4-1 overall, but remains unbeaten In Western Piedmont Conference games. The Wildcats will host Surry Central (5-1) on Wednesday and then welcome North Surry (2-2, 2-1) to King on April 7. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.