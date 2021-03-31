South squanders fourth quarter comeback

The Sauras’ Jesse Carrick is pulled down by a Bishop tackler in the first half of Friday’s game. Robert Money | The Stokes News Defensive players Johnny Dotson and Matthew Waters brings down a Villain running-back during Friday’s contest. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Wyatt McBride runs past a Bishop offensive lineman and tackles the Villains’ running back. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — The home crowd at South Stokes went from jubilation to disappointment in a matter of seconds against Northwest 1A Conference opponent Bishop McGuinness on Friday.

The Sauras drove 97 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown when Jesse Carrick burst through from one-yard out with 50-seconds left in the game, only to see the Villains connect on a 70-yard touchdown reception on the next play to steal the game away, 34-29.

Bishop scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on some trickery. Facing a fourth and two from the Sauras’ 16 yard line, quarterback Thomas Markum handed the ball off and then sprinted down the visitor’s sideline waiting for the touchdown pass from running back Carson Latham. Markum added the point-after attempt, putting the visitors up 7-0 with 1:42 left in the quarter.

South Stokes added two scores in the second period and took momentum and a 14-7 lead into the locker room on the Sauras’ senior night.

Senior Jordan Mitchell scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the quarter. He carried the ball five times on the first drive for 51 yards and scored on a one-yard run up the middle. Senior kicker Connor Barron tied the game on his first of three PAT’s.

Mitchell notched his second score of the first half on another long sustaining drive by the South Stokes’ offense. The Sauras drove 76 yards in 16 plays, collecting six first downs, and using almost eight minutes of the game clock and scored with 35-seconds left in the half. Mitchell hit pay dirt from three-yards out and Barron added the extra-point kick to put his team in the lead at the break.

Bishop dominated the third quarter with time-of-possession and held the ball for almost 10 of the 12 minute period. The Sauras fumbled away its first possession of the second half and punted on the other.

The Villains took its first possession and marched 72 yards in three plays when Markum connected with Yael Guzman for a 58-yard reception knotting the game at 14-14 with 10:13 on the game clock.

After forcing the Sauras’ fumble on its’ 39 yard line, the Villains scored the go-ahead points after moving the distance in eight plays. Bishop picked up a first down after facing a fourth and six from the 35 on an interference call when Bishop’s receiver fell to the ground on a diving attempt to catch the ball. The penalty moved the ball to the Sauras’ 20-yard line.

South gave up another first down to the 10-yard line and looked if its defense was going to hold. Again the Villain went to the air and tight-end Noah Allred scored on a four-yard reception on third down. Markum’s kick missed its mark, but the Villains took the 20-14 margin into the last quarter of the contest.

With Bishop holding the lead and gaining possession of the ball at the end of the third, the visitors added to its score at the 11:05 mark of the last period with a two-yard run by Markum and increased its lead to 26-14.

After receiving the kickoff and starting from their own 36 yard line, the Sauras went back to work. Seven consecutive run plays with a combination of Mitchell and Carrick running the ball resulted in Mitchell scoring his third touchdown of the contest from seven yards out with 8:30 left in the game.

South Stokes’ defense forced a three and out from the Villains with 6:46 left, but the punt sailed inside the 5 yard line, forcing the Sauras to have to go the length of the field for the go-ahead score.

Mitchell and Carrick dominated the Sauras’ run game. Mitchell ran for 179 yards on 26 carries and three scores, while Carrick added 121 yards with 24 carries and one touchdown. South gained 338 yards, averaged six yards per carry and collected 20 first downs in the game.

South’s defense only allowed Bishop 72 yards of rushing in the game, but 174 passing yards and four scores ultimately beat the Sauras.

Leading the Sauras’ defense were Johnny Dotson and Mitchell. Dotson tallied 13 tackles in the game with Mitchell adding 10. Defensive lineman Zachary Warning and Wyatt McBride each recorded a sack.

The schedule only gets tougher for South Stokes (2-3, 0-3), which will try and break its three game skid against defending state 1A champion East Surry (3-1, 3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Pilot Mountain.

Scoring

Bishop McGuinness 7 – 0 – 13 – 14 – 34

South Stokes………….0 – 14 – 0 – 15 – 29

First Quarter

BM (1:42) – Thomas Markum 16 yard reception from Carson Latham, Markum kicks

Second Quarter

SS (10:54) – Jordan Mitchell one-yard run, Connor Barron kick

SS (0:35) – Mitchell 3-yard run, Barron kick

Third Quarter

BM (10:13) – Yael Guzman 58-yard reception from Markum, Markum kick

BM (5:24) – Noah Allred 4-yard reception from Markum, kick failed

Fourth Quarter

BM (11:05) – Markum two-yard rush, pass failed

SS (8:30) – Mitchell 7-yard run, Barron kick

SS (0:50) – Jesse Carrick 3-yard run, Carrick run

BM (0:29) – Guzman 70-yard reception, Markum rush

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.