Sauras grab two wins

Emily Mitchell struck out 11 East Surry batters on Tuesday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Senior Grace Mabe gets the bottom of the sixth inning started with a single up the middle against East Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — Senior Brandie Shelton hit a walk-off grand slam homerun on Monday to help South Stokes beat West Forsyth 6-2, and then on Tuesday, the senior added two RBIs and sparked the Sauras to a 3-0 victory to begin Northwest 1A Conference play.

On Monday the Sauras trailed 2-1 going to the bottom of the seventh inning. Head Coach Rick McHone inserted pinch hitter Addison Flynt to bat and she delivered with a game tying homerun that ended in the batting cage net in center field.

The Sauras next two batters, Madison Wilson and Grace Mabe, delivered on back-to-back singles putting runners on first and second. Freshman Sydney Patterson walked loading the bases for Shelton’s heroics in the non-conference win.

Wilson earned the victory on the mound against the Titans by giving up three hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts and four walks. The Sauras pounded out seven hits with Wilson and Shelton having two each. Patterson walked three times and scored two runs.

Against league opponent East Surry, Emily Mitchell took to the mound and pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk. Patterson and Shelton collected two hits each in the game with Shelton grabbing two RBIs, her sixth in two days.

The Sauras broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning when Patterson reached on an error by the left-fielder, stole second base, and then came around and scored on Shelton’s RBI single.

South added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning from the meat of the order. Mabe started the inning off with a base knock. She reached third when Patterson reached on an error by the Cardinal’s pitcher. Shelton’s single plated Mabe and then she came around and scored on a RBI single by Flynt.

South Stokes improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Sauras will host West Stokes (3-0) on Monday, while traveling to East Surry (1-2) next Thursday. Game times are set for 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.