Girls’ All-County Basketball Team announced

Hannah Spainhour Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Elizabeth McBride Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Bree Spainhour Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Haley Brewster Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Sydney Mabe Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Taylor Landreth Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Sydney Cockerham Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Sage Stovall Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Emma Farmer Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Madey Briggs Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Hannah Davis

This year’s annual girls’ All-County Basketball team, which is selected by The Stokes News and area high school coaches, has multiple athletes returning to the list, with West Stokes’ Emma Santoro and Hannah Spainhour along with North Stokes’ Elizabeth McBride headlining the team for a fourth time. The Wildcats’ junior duo of Bree Spainhour and Haley Brewster has been honored three times with the opportunity of joining Santoro, Spainhour, and McBride as the only four-time representatives.

West made an unbelievable run as a team, going 14-1 overall and winning its first conference title since 2001 with an unblemished 10-0 league record. The Wildcats advanced to the final four in the state playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Shelby by just five points, its closest game of the season. Six members of the team earned All-County this season: Santoro, Brewster, Hannah Spainhour, Bree Spainhour, Sydney Cockerham, and Hannah Davis.

Santoro completed her career at West as one of only five 1,000 point scores in the history of the school. She averaged 17.3 points per contest, along with 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Santoro was named WPAC All-Conference for a fourth time and was voted as the District 11 Player of the Year after making the first team for the last two seasons.

Hannah Spainhour is also a member of the 1,000 point club and she averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. She was voted the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Player of the Year and to the All-District 11 first team for first time after being voted to the third team last season. The four-time All-Conference player has committed to play basketball at Emory & Henry College, a NCAA Division II school.

Bree Spainhour and Brewster contributed heavily from the starting lineup. Both were WPAC All-Conference with Spainhour averaging 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while Brewster only averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, but her and Cockerham were considered the defensive stoppers for the Wildcats.

Cockerham and Davis, who is being honored for the first time, are the last two Wildcats to make the team. Cockerham led the team with 3.9 assists and almost two steals per game. Davis came off the bench and averaged 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Cockerham was named All-Conference, while Davis grabbed All-Conference Honorable Mention.

North Stokes finished its season 7-7 overall and put four on the All-County team this year, with Emma Farmer, Sydney Mabe and Madey Briggs joining teammate McBride.

McBride earned Northwest 1A All-Conference for a second time and led the Vikings in scoring with 12.4 points per game and 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assist and 2.3 steals.

Farmer and Mabe made the team for a second time with Farmer contributing 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. Mabe, the team’s defensive stopper, averaged 2.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. Farmer was voted onto the Northwest 1A All-Conference honorable mention team.

Madey Briggs made the All-County team for the first time. The senior averaged almost five points per game with four rebounds. She has recently committed to play basketball at Guilford College.

South Stokes completed its season at 2-11 overall. For a fourth consecutive season the team struggled with multiple season-ending injuries, plus two All-Conference and All-County players transferring out of the program. Senior guard Taylor Landreth earned her second time on the All-County team, along with freshman Sage Stovall first’s.

Landreth led the county in steals per game with 3.2. She averaged 9.5 points per contest while always being a three-point threat for the Sauras. Stovall experienced some freshman woes throughout the season, but finished her first season by averaging 9.2 points with 7.8 rebounds as the team’s the point guard.

Only four All-County players will return next year: West Stokes’ Bree Spainhour, Brewster and Davis, and South Stokes’ Stovall.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193