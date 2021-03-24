Vikings falter in fourth quarter against Villains

Jacob Murray makes a big catch setting the Vikings up in Bishop McGuinness territory. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News Garrett Smith grabs running back Daniel Cancro for one of his six tackles against Bishop McGuinness. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News

WINSTON-SALEM — North Stokes allowed a fourth quarter touchdown by Bishop McGuinness Friday and the Vikings fell 22-18 in a Northwest 1A Conference football game.

In the scoring drive, quarterback Thomas Markum took most of the offensive load rushing four times for 31 yards and throwing for another 17. He burst through from one-yard out, giving the Villains the lead and the victory.

The Vikings forced a first possession punt from the Villains and appeared to be headed towards its first score of the game, but a fumble quickly ended North Stokes drive near midfield. Bishop took advantage of the turnover and scored on the very next play when Daniel Cancro took the ball 55 yards to the end zone putting his team up 6-0 after the extra-point kick failed.

On North Stokes’ next possession head coach Frank Sessoms called quarterback Elijah Cone and running back Jacob Murray’s number multiple times. Cone had four rushes for 19-yards and Murray had five carries for 32 yards with the last being a 9-yard touchdown run up the middle. The Vikings extra-point run attempt failed, but tied the score at 6-6 with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.

Both teams added a score in the second quarter with the Villains taking a 14-6 lead when Cancro scored his second touchdown of the day from one-yard midway through the period. Cone matched Cancro’s one-yard run with one of his own with a minute left in the first half. The extra-point run again failed and the Vikings trailed 14-12 at the half.

North Stokes wasted little time by getting on the scoreboard in the second half. On the third play from scrimmage, Victor Martinez raced 58 yards down the visitor’s sideline giving the Vikings an 18-14 advantage after missing its third straight extra-point run attempt.

Over the Villains next two possession, the Vikings forced a turnover on downs and a drive that ended with a fumble. But, the third time was the charm for the home team.

North Stokes tallied 286 yards of offense with 234 coming on the ground attack. Cone rushed for 101 yards and threw for another 52 on 2-of-4. Martinez added 84 yards on 13 carries, while Murray had 49 yards on 15 carries. Each Viking runner tallied one touchdown each.

Bishop McGuinness amassed 344 yards of offense with 296 rushing yards. Cancro ran for 209 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Markum rushed 17 times and collected 87 yards and a score.

Murray led the Vikings’ defense with 16 tackles followed by Dylan James and Ethan Puckett’s eight each. Martinez had four tackles and fumble recovery.

North Stokes (2-2, 0-2) will travel to reigning 1A state champion East Surry (3-1, 2-0) on Friday. Bishop McGuinness (1-3, 1-1) will be at South Stokes. Both games are slated for a 7 p.m. start time.

Scoring

North Stokes ………….. 6 – 6 – 6 – 0 – 18

Bishop McGuinness … 6 – 8 – 0 – 8 – 22

First Quarter

7:30 – BMHS Daniel Cancro 55-yard run, kick failed

1:01 – NSHS Jacob Murray 9-yard run, run failed

Second Quarter

7:00 – BMHS Cancro 1-yard run, Noah Allred two-point reception from Thomas Markum

0:59 – NSHS Elijah Cone 1-yard run, fun failed

Third Quarter

10:45 – NSHS Victor Martinez 58-yard run, run failed

Fourth Quarter

6:15 – Markum 1-yard run, Allred two-point reception from Markum

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.