Jones, Calloway led West Stokes over Forbush

Kaylee Hobgood heads to first base after a first inning single up the middle against the Falcons. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Natalie Jones struck out nine Falcon batters with no walks, earning her third win of the young season. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

EAST BEND — West Stokes and Forbush have squared off many times over the past few years and the Wildcats had only managed to beat the Falcons one time and that came during the 2018 season.

On Monday the Cats made a statement as the new No. 2 team in the state 2A polls with a 12-2 mercy-rule win over the home town Falcons by belting out 15 hits and going through three Falcon pitchers.

Early on it looked if the Falcons were going to inch away with runs in the first and second innings on multiple bunts, good base running, and poor decisions by the Wildcats. Junior pitcher Natalie Jones settled down and had a stellar performance by only giving up two hits and striking out eight Falcon batters after the second inning of play.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, junior Kaylee Hobgood singled up the middle and then stole second base. Freshman Olivia Goforth singled to left field with Hobgood stopping at third. Goforth stole second and then Cirstin Calloway drove a double to left field platting both Hobgood and Goforth. Jones came to bat and took a 0-2 pitch over the centerfield wall giving West a 4-2 advantage.

The Wildcats added five insurance runs in the top of the fourth inning when Dutton reached base on a hits batsman and then stole second base. She tried to score on Hobgood’s single, but was thrown out at the plate. Goforth singled on a line drive to center field plating Hobgood. Calloway then doubled scoring Goforth bringing Jones to the plate. Jones delivered her second two-run homer of the game blooming West’s lead to 8-2. Christa Moore, the Wildcats next batter, walked and then scored on Tyler Bumgarner’s double giving West a 9-2 lead.

West plated three more runs in the fifth inning when Dutton singled, Hobgood walked, and Goforth singled knocking in the two base runners. Goforth was thrown out trying to advance to third on the throw. Calloway gave the Wildcats its 10-run lead when she hit a deep fly ball over the right-center field fence. Jones struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.

Hobgood, Goforth, Calloway, and Jones all had three hits on the day for the Wildcats. Bumgarner recorded two hits and Dutton one. Calloway and Jones both had 4 RBIs on the day and Goforth added three. Jones ended the game on the mound by pitching five full innings, with nine strikeouts, one earned run, and no walks.

West Stokes (3-0) will travel to South Stokes (2-1) on Monday and then host Surry Central (2-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

