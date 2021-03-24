Adkins runs with Livingstone

West Stokes’ senior Jacob Adkins signs his National Letter-of-intent to run track and cross country at Livingstone College with front of his parents, Darrell and Donna Adkins, and younger brother Jerry. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes’ senior Jacob Adkins narrowed his decision to five different colleges to be able to further his running career at the next level. He decided on Livingstone College in Salisbury after meeting with the coach and doing a virtual tour of the campus to meet COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m just happy to get the recruiting process over,” Adkins said. “I’m ready to continue to do what I love and to achieve the goals I’ve set for myself. I really liked the small campus feel at Livingstone and I am ready to get there and start running.”

Adkins will run cross country and track for the Blue Bears after receiving a full academic/athletic scholarship from the school. While at the college, Adkins will major in business.

“Jacob has been super consistent for us and works hard at what he does,” said Wildcat coach Benji Knox. “He has always been that silent leader and led by his actions instead of a bunch of talk. He is a good kid and does well in school. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in college with the more dedicated training and the more mileage he will get. Hopefully he will enjoy it.”

Adkins’ love for running started with his big brother Joshua and says that he is the biggest reason of where he is now with his running. Joshua also had a successful career at West Stokes and now runs track for Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The younger Adkins has had much success in track, indoor track, and cross country. He holds the school record in the indoor 1,000 meter race and also a member of the record breaking 4×800 indoor relay team.

He has been Western Piedmont Athletic 2A All-Conference eight times, qualified for the state championships three times, and finished seventh at the indoor state championships in the 1,000 meter run and sixth in the 4×800 relay in the 2019-20 season.

The captain was voted team MVP, served as a Junior Usher, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Adkins is the son of Darrell and Donna Adkins of King.

“Jacob has always aspired to run and it’s a validation of all of his hard work,” said his mother Donna Adkins. “I’m really excited for him. He wanted to be somewhere close to home and Salisbury is only an hour or so away. They seem like a great bunch of people down there (Livingstone) and I get a really good vibe from them. It’s a small school and that’s a great fit for Jacob.”

Livingstone College is a member of the NCAA Division II and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

