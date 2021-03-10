Sauras outkick Lions

Senior Carson Stanley had three saves against the Lions last Thurday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Coach Danny Bowman has been leading the Sauras’ soccer programs since the 2013-14 school year. Robert Money | The Stokes News Seniors Carson Stanley, Tyler Patterson and Connor Barron show off their senior posters. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Tyler Patterson has been playing dual roles this spring as a vital member of the soccer program and quarterbacking the Sauras’ football team to a 2-0 start. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes boys’ soccer team tallied nine goals and beat the visiting Millennium Charter Academy team 9-1 on the pitch as Coach Danny Bowman recognized his six seniors.

The victory marked the team’s second win of the season and its second over the Lions. The Sauras win over Millennium on Feb. 25 broke a 35-game winless streak that spanned back to the 2018 season.

Against the Lions last Thursday, seven different South players scored in the game. Sophomore Tyler Whitaker and junior Trey Seagle led the team with two goals each, while Jayden Weavil, Carson Stanley, Connor Barron, Tyler Patterson and Landon Hawkins tallied one each.

Patterson earned two assists in the game with Ethan Moran notching one. Weavil, Stanley and Cesar Caro played the entire 80 minutes, with 21 South players playing at least 26 minutes.

“We had an effective passing game against Millennium Charter even though we began at a slower pace,” said Sauras’ coach Danny Bowman. “Our defensive and offensive lines changed several times as we constantly moved players around. It was senior recognition night and we allowed our seniors to play different positions as we rotated players around our seniors.”

Bowman recognized six seniors on Thursday: Stanley, Patterson, Weavil, Caro, Barron and Cody Lawson.

“This has been a unique group of seniors that provided leadership during a different type of season,” Bowman added. “We have had to share players with basketball and now football and at times it’s been difficult. These guys have brought a lot of personality to the team and that will be missed. Their skill-set and experience that they posse will be missed by the team.”

South Stokes (2-8-1) will travel to Bishop McGuinness (7-5) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for its final game of the season.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.