All-County Boys’ Basketball Team revealed

North, South, and West Stokes’ boys’ basketball teams had moments of struggles this year, but most of it was due to youth learning how to grow as basketball players and more importantly of being a good teammate. The Stokes News along with the area high school coaches selected the 2020-21 Boys’ Basketball All-County team.

This year’s All-County team only has two returning players from last season’s squad, North Stokes’ seniors Ben Chesnet and Christian Shemo. In fact, this year’s team is the youngest team with two freshmen and four sophomores.

North Stokes had high hopes of competing for one of the top spots in the Northwest 1A Conference at the beginning of the season, but the ball didn’t bounce their way in some games. They finished 6-8 overall and was one spot ahead of West Stokes in the maxpreps.com overall state rankings that was released on Tuesday.

Chesnet made the team for the third consecutive year by averaging 17 points a game with 7.5 rebounds, two steals, and two assists. He is a three-time Northwest 1A All-Conference performer that shot 47% from the field and scored 1,145 career points for the Vikings. Chesnet was selected to the North Stokes All-Decade Basketball Team that was released at the beginning of the season.

Shemo made the team again this season by averaging 10.1 points a game with 5.5 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He scored 652 career points for the Vikings and was named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference Team for the first time after making honorable mention last year.

Three other Viking members that also made the team this season were juniors Treyson Mabe, Michael Mabe, and Curtis Campbell. Treyson Mabe averaged six points, three rebounds, and three assists per game while averaging 79 percent from the free throw line. He earned Northwest All-Conference Honorable Mention and took a team leading 14 charges on defense. Michael Mabe and Campbell also played vital roles in the Vikings success this year. Michael averaged six points per game with 2.5 rebounds and shot 41 percent as primarily a three-point threat. Campbell averaged 5.1 points per game with 3.5 assists, but it was his defense that earned him All-County. He always guarded the best player guard from the opposing team.

The Wildcats also finished the season with five All-County players after losing 11 seniors off of last year’s conference championship team. Coming into the season no one really had high expectations of the Wildcats, but the young team led by first year head coach Rhett Bonner closed the season as one of the hottest teams in the area with a 6-1 finish after starting the season 1-6 in the first half of the year. Of the team’s seven losses, one was in overtime and four others were by three point losses.

Freshman Camden Edmonds led the team in scoring with 12.1 per game with 2.6 rebounds and one steal. The Western Piedmont All-Conference player led the team in minutes played and shot 51 percent from the field. He had a career high 21 points in the Cats two point win over North Surry with an impressive six three-pointers in the game.

The sophomore duo of Bryson Bowman and James Spainhour left their mark on the program this year. Bowman was voted WPAC All-Conference and averaged nine points per game and shot 41 percent from the three-point line. In the last 10 games of the season, he claimed almost 12 points a contest with six plus rebounds. Spainhour improved as the season went along averaging 7.9 points per game, seven rebounds, and a league best 63 percent from the field. He had a career high 21 points against North Surry by going 10-for-10 from the field.

Also making the team for West was senior Cameron Knox and junior Brighton Berthrong. Knox was Honorable Mention All-Conference by averaging 7.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and a team best 4.3 assists. He shot a team best 73.1 percent from the free throw line. Berthrong was the heart and soul of the team and its emotional leader according to Coach Bonner. He scored 4.4 per game with 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

South Stokes’ record was a deceiving 2-10 this year with a lot of youth on the team. Their overall record doesn’t show the improvement that the team made throughout the season. The Sauras had three players to make this year’s team: freshman JR Hairston, sophomore Jonah Fie, and junior Nathaniel Sisk.

Hairston was thrown into the point-guard spot and did a fantastic job according to Coach Jason Clark. He was second in scoring with 6.7 points a game and first in steals and assists. Hairston was named Northwest 1A All-Conference while leading the team at the free throw line by shooting 75 percent.

Fie and Sisk were selected as Northwest 1A Honorable Mention All-Conference this season. Fie led the team in scoring with 7.3 points per contest and was the team’s most consistent three-pointer shooter. Sisk improved each game and was one of the better defensive players for the Sauras as the season ended. He averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and shot 51 percent from the field.

Next season should be exciting in Stokes County with ten returning All-County players.

Editor’s note: West Stokes’ Cameron Knox is one of the most recognized athletes in the county over the last four years. He has been All-County in cross country, soccer, track and field, and now basketball.

