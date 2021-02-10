Cross country, swimming, and volleyball All-Conference announced

West Stokes Coach Benji Knox, pictured with senior runner Sydney Cockerham, earned his third straight Coach of the Year and his 15th overall. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Jordan Stevens won his second consecutive coach of the year when his team won the school’s first conference championship in volleyball with an overall 14-1 record. Robert Money | The Stokes News Despite not having enough runners for either boys or girls cross country this season, North Stokes’ Jimmy Dillard earned his second straight Northwest 1A coach of the year award after three of his five runners earned All-Conference. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Maggie Hill earned four All-Conference awards and and one honorable mention between cross country and swimming. Robert Money | The Stokes News

The Western Piedmont Athletic 2A and Northwest 1A conferences have released the 2020-21 All-Conference and honorable mention list for volleyball, cross country and swimming, and Stokes County had 29 All-Conference honorees and nine Honorable Mentions.

Eight of the 29 athletes that earned the award also earned All-Conference in multiple swimming races.

The county had three teams to earn conference championships: West Stokes’ volleyball team won the school’s first WPAC championship since the school opened, the Wildcats’ girls’ swimming team earned its fourth straight title, and the girls’ cross country team grabbed its third consecutive.

South Stokes’ girls’ cross country team and West Stokes’ boys’ cross country finished second in their respected conferences.

Stokes County also had four coaches that were recognized as Coaches of the Year. North Stokes’ girls’ cross country coach Jimmy Dillard won back-to-back Northwest 1A awards. The Wildcats’ Jordan Stevens won his second consecutive recognition in WPAC volleyball. Girls’ cross country coach Benji Knox earned his third straight, and girls’ swimming coach Pat Erickson won her fourth in a row.

One athlete in the county stood out among the three sports that began a delayed high school athletic schedule in the 2020-21 school year and that was West Stokes’ Maggie Hill. Although Hill battled injuries and missed some races throughout the winter season, she not only participated in cross country and swimming, but she made her presences felt, helping both of her teams win conference championships.

She earned WPAC All-Conference in cross country by finishing fifth at the conference meet, and swam her way to three All-Conference awards, in the 200 Medley Relay, the 500 Freestyle, and the 400 Freestyle Relay. She also earned Honorable Mention in the 100 Meter Butterfly.

Volleyball:

Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference

All-Conference: Jaden Tuttle, Bree Spainhour, Anna Grace Smith, Emily Emerson, Addy Moore (West Stokes)

Honorable Mention: Taylor Grimes and Kiley Lickfeld (West Stokes)

Player of the Year: Jaden Tuttle (West Stokes)

Coach of the Year: Jordan Stevens (West Stokes)

Conference Champion: West Stokes

Northwest 1A Conference

All-Conference: Skylar Amos (North Stokes), Sydney Mounce and Madison Wilson (South Stokes)

Honorable Mention: Sami Bennett, Maddy Fields (North Stokes), Chloe Stewart and Rhiannon Dunlap (South Stokes)

Cross Country:

Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference

Cameron Knox, Greg Grasso, Jacob Adkins, Sydney Cockerham, Maggie Hill, Rhyan Sapp, Mikayla Nixon, and Ragan Speer (West Stokes)

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Benji Knox (West Stokes)

Girls’ Conference Champion: West Stokes

Northwest 1A Conference

Rachel Overby, Lydia Stevens, Seth Emory (North Stokes), Cody Lawson and Kera Simmons (South Stokes)

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Jimmy Dillard

Swimming:

All-Conference: Presley Hartle (100 Freestyle, 200 Meter Relay, 400 Free Relay), Tyler Bumgarner (200 Meter Relay, 100 Backstroke), Ramsey Miller (200 Meter Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay), Makena Silmser (200 Meter Relay, 200 Medley Relay), Hannah Miller (200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay), Maggie Hill (200 Medley Relay, 500 Freestyle, 400 Free Relay), Morgan Sargent (400 Free Relay), and Charles McGhee (50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle) (West Stokes)

Honorable Mention All-Conference: Maggie Hill (100 Butterfly) Hannah Miller (500 Freestyle) and Zachary Heath (50 Freestyle) (West Stokes)

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Pat Erickson (West Stokes)

Girls’ Conference Champion: West Stokes

*North or South Stokes did not field a swim team.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.