Wildcat swimmers finish season strong

GREENSBORO — The girls’ swim team at West Stokes is currently building a small dynasty under four-time Coach of the Year Pat Erickson and first-year coach Justine Luzwick.

The Wildcats won its fourth consecutive Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Championship and then sent eight swimmers to the 1A/2A Central Regional on Saturday in a season that many wondered if it would even happen due to the pandemic.

“Coach Luzwick and I are very proud with how our team performed at Regionals,” said Erickson. “Regionals are always competitive and our swimmers worked hard and swam well. We had every swimmer drop times and swim their season bests and coach and I can’t ask any more than that.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association realigned the way swimming regionals and the state meet were being held this year, just like in volleyball and cross country. This season only 12 swimmers qualified for each event from the three regions instead of the normal 24.

Most of the competitors that reach the regional level are year-round swimmers, but ironically West had no athletes that swim throughout the year.

Junior Charles McGhee swam in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle races and finished 11th in the 50 with a time of 24.06 and 12th in the 100 with a time of 53.33. The boys’ 400 yard freestyle relay team of Wes Copenhaver, William Erickson, Zachary Heath and McGhee placed 12th with a time of 4:00.13, almost three seconds better than their season-best time.

The Wildcats also had the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team to compete and they placed ninth. Hannah Miller, Morgan Sargent, Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle and alternate swimmer Serena Silmser scored a time of 4:35.52 beating their season time of more than two seconds.

The Wildcats’ finish to the season was remarkable because of so many obstacles in front of them with the biggest being not knowing if the season was even going to happen. With the team’s numbers down from more than half from last year and many athletes suffering injuries through the swim season, a conference championship seemed to be a far reach, but Erickson and Luzwick knew they would get the best out of each swimmer.

“We weren’t sure how things would go this year,” Erickson said. “Our numbers were low and we only had a few new faces, but the one thing we did know was that this group would be coachable. They were willing to do whatever we asked and worked as hard as any team we have ever had. Having Coach Luzwick on board really helped because she is a great technical skill/stroke coach and the kids listened to her. In the end, it all came together through their hard work, the sacrifices they made for the team, and developing that tight bond between them helped them bring home another girls’ championship.”

“We are so thankful to the Stokes Family YMCA for allowing us to use their facility during COVID-19 and really helping making this season happen,” added Erickson. “Without their cooperation it wouldn’t have happened. We know teams all across the state that couldn’t find a facility to use. We are also so thankful for the work and leadership that Coach (Travis) Gammons and our principal, Mr. (Kevin) Spainhour put into athletics this year.

“Also, we would like to say thank Dr. (Brad) Rice and the Stokes County School Board for allowing (swimming) to happen. Sports are so important for so many of our student athletes. The physical release, the team bonding, the life lessons learned and the chance to do something ‘normal’ is what the kids need today. We were glad to be able to get our season in, do so successfully and watch our swimmers thrive.”

Erickson and Luzwick are already looking forward to next year with a strong base returning. The coaches are hoping to recruit more swimmers as they will be swimming in another conference next year.

