West girls clinch conference title

West Stokes’ girls won the program’s second conference championship and the first since 2001 with a victory over Forbush. Members of the team are: Sadie Knox, Sydney Cockerham, Haley Brewster, Hannah Spainhour, Ava Santoro, Bree Spainhour, Emma Santoro, Hannah Davis, Mikayla Nixon and Addie Pulliam. Robert Money | The Stokes News

EAST BEND — Last week was a big week for the West Stokes’ girls’ basketball team as it clinched the program’s second conference title and the first since 2001 with a lopsided 64-35 victory over Forbush Friday.

“It was a good overall finish to a very productive week for us,” said Wildcats’ coach Dillon Bobbitt. “Playing in East Bend is never easy, and we showed up and played really competitive. This past week we focused on a lot of minor fundamental things with improving our possessions on offense and defense. We wanted to get back to the basics and continue to work on the foundation of our game that allows us to get better individually as players and as a program.”

The No. 2 Wildcats outscored the Falcons by 10 points in the second quarter and held a 26-16 lead at the half. Forbush capitalized on Emma Santoro collecting her second foul within a minute of the game starting sending her to the bench. Santoro, one of the Wildcats’ leading scorers, had just one point at the half. Junior Bree Spainhour paced West with 10 points in the first half.

The visitors used an 8-2 spurt in the opening minutes of the second half and outscored the Falcons 16-10 in the period to extend its advantage to 42-26 with eight minutes to play.

Santoro heated up in the fourth quarter and scored eight of her 13 points and helped the Wildcats cruise to the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Championship. Bree Spainhour finished with 15 points while her sister Hannah scored 17.

Last Wednesday the Wildcats traveled to 6-1 North Rowan and beat the Cavaliers on their home court 53-50.

Santoro poured in a game-high 25 points and collected 14 rebounds, while Hannah Spainhour added 17 points.

West trailed 17-13 after the first quarter but used a 16-6 run in the second stanza to lead 29-23 at the break.

The Wildcats built its largest lead of the game at 37-25 when Hannah Davis scored on a layup from an assist by Bree Spainhour at the 2:39 mark of the third quarter.

The Cavs would not go away in the fourth quarter. The visitors were ahead 47-39 with 3:49 left in the game and then 1,000-point scorer Kamora Cannie took over for North Rowan.

Cannie had a steal and score to shrink the margin to 47-42 and then she knocked down a three-pointer and cut the deficit to 49-45. Two free throws by teammate Hannah Freeman made the score 49-47 with 54 seconds left in the game.

Hannah Spainhour sank two free throws and increased the lead back to four, but then Cannie drained a very long three-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to 51-50 with nine seconds left. Spainhour connected on two more free throws only to see Cannie miss a desperation three pointer as the horn sounded.

West Stokes’ girls (9-0, 8-0) will have the week off with Walkertown, North Forsyth and Atkins’ girls all being in quarantine. Those games will not be made up.

The Wildcats next contest will be at Surry Central on Tuesday and then travel to Carver on Feb. 18 to close out the regular season.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.