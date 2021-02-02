Sauras fall against Cardinals

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ boys’ soccer team dropped its season opener to East Surry on Wednesday 3-0.

The Cardinals scored all three goals in the first half and continued its tough defense against the Sauras in the last 40-minutes of the contest. Logan Fagg, Alexander Galyan, and Jesus Estrada each scored goals for East.

Morgan Spencer, Jayden Weavil, and goalie Carson Stanley are the only three Sauras that played all 80 minutes of the game. Twenty-one players for South played at least 24 minutes in the contest against the Cardinals.

Stanley, a senior, recorded 15 saves in the game against the East Surry. The Sauras committed six fouls and attempted two corner-kicks. Tyler Patterson and Tyler Whitaker had two shots on goal with Trey Seagle and Connor Barron each registering one shot on goal.

The Sauras (0-1) will travel to West Stokes (0-2) on Wednesday (6 p.m.) and then host Northwest Conference opponent Mount Airy (1-0) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

