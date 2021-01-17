Wildcats eliminated from state playoffs

Bree Spainhour records one of her 13 kills against Patton High on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Emily Emerson tallies one of 28 digs for the Wildcats on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ senior Anna Grace Smith helps teammate Jaden Tuttle off the court after the Wildcats were swept from the state playoffs. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — Last season West Stokes’ volleyball team reached milestones the program had never seen before by winning the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Tournament Championship, a third round playoff appearance, and a final ranking of 16th in the last state polls produced by maxpreps.com.

This year, in a shortened season, the Wildcats reached higher goals by winning the program’s first regular season conference championship with an undefeated record and the first time of being ranked No. 1 in the state polls.

But Thursday, this milestone year came to a quick end with a 3-0 defeat by Patton High (14-2) in the round of 16 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A State Playoffs.

The Wildcats lost 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

“Tonight was a tough loss for us, especially for our seniors,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “This senior class has set the bar high for future classes. We have accomplished so much as a team over the last two years with a conference tournament championship, deep runs in the playoffs, and finally getting to hang a conference championship banner in the gym.

“I thought we were out of sync at times tonight, and our passing attach was not very good. We were all over the place and Jaden (Tuttle) was running and doing her best to set-up our hitters. It just wasn’t meant to be. I am proud of this team for their efforts tonight and all year. I know at the end of the day, they left it all on the floor.”

The Wildcats never led in set one and were down 13-4 before finally getting their feet under them. Trailing 17-9 with senior Emily Emerson at the serving line, the Wildcats trimmed the margin to 17-15 on three aces and a kill by Bree Spainhour. That is as close as West would get in the first set.

Set two was a little more competitive for the home team as they held an early led before Patton rallied and scored on three straight serves knotting the score. The teams were tied at 4-4, 10-10, and 12-12 before the Panthers rallied behind junior Kenady Roper. Roper’s seven straight serves put her team up 17-12.

West railed to make the score 21-19, but the visitors scored on four straight points to win the set.

The Wildcats looked like the team that had been playing all year in set three. They jumped on the Panthers 3-0 and led until Patton tied the score at 12-12. The Wildcats never led from that point, but had tied the score at 22 before giving up the last three points to lose the set and match.

“It’s tough when you know that the other team in not much better than you and if we had played our game the outcome could have been different,” said Stevens. “Take nothing away from Patton and their team because they’re really good and deserving of the win. They defended us well and are the best team we have played this season.”

Tuttle finished her career with 24 assists, seven digs, and four aces in 16 serving attempts. Emerson led the team with 28 digs, Cameron Ring 19, and Kiley Lickfeld and Addy Moore 17 each. Spainhour had 13 kills followed by Anna Grace Smith’s nine.

The Wildcats completed the season at 14-1 and will return Jessica Beasley, Ellie Nelson, Lickfeld, and Ring — combined with a JV team that finished 10-1.

The five seniors, Emerson, Tuttle, Moore, Smith, and Taylor Grimes, leave the program with a combine 38-7 record over the past two years with a 24-3 mark in the WPAC. They have won a conference championship, a tournament championship, and two appearances in the final 16 in the state playoffs.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.