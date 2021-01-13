Wildcats advance behind Tuttle’s 2,000th career assist

The Wildcats’ Bree Spainhour scores a kill off of teammates Jaden Tuttle’s 2,000th career assist. Robert Money | The Stokes News West senior Addy Moore’s 10 consecutive serves lifts the Wildcats’ come-from-behind win in the second set. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — The state volleyball state championships began play on Tuesday with 32 teams from each of the four classifications. In the 2A west bracket, West Stokes was seeded No. 5 because of a random draw of the nine conference champions and swept No. 12 seed Oak Grove 3-0 behind senior Jaden Tuttle’s 2,000th career assist.

“Honestly, (advancing) is a really big step for our team because everyone has been willing to put themselves out there for each other,” Tuttle said. “I really believe we can win a state championship this year and everyone really wants it and is willing to work for it. It’s a big deal to advance.

“I’m also really happy to reach a goal that I had set before the season. Reaching 2,000 assists in a season and a half is crazy to me. I really didn’t think I would get my 1,000th and didn’t know about it until Jordan presented it to me. It was a big surprise.”

“Very happy to advance over a very good Oak Grove team,” added Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “They are the best team we have played this season with many weapons across the board. We had moments of where we didn’t play with a lot of energy, but then we would find it.

“I was very impressed with our serving tonight, zero errors from the serving line. That is the first time that has ever happened in a game at West.

“Jaden has always been a special player and has had the ability to change a game. I am very proud of her accomplishment and the hard work she has put in to reach her goal of 2,000 assists.”

Although the Wildcats swept the Grizzles in three games, each set was close, with multiple ties and lead changes.

In set one, The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-1 advantage behind the serving of Tuttle and led by as many as four points. The Grizzles eventually tied the score at 18-18 and then took its first lead of the game since it was 1-0 behind back-to-back aces forcing Stevens into a timeout. After the timeout, West knotted the score at 20-20, 21-21, 22-22 before taking the set 25-22 with senior Emily Emerson at the serving line. Emerson scored an ace and Bree Spainhour served up two huge kills down the baseline for the win.

Set two was a little more challenging for the home team. The Cats fell behind 7-3 with sloppy play, but a dig by Addy Moore and a kill by Anna Grace Smith changed the complex of the game. Moore moved to the serving line and served 10 consecutive times eventually putting West up 13-7 with precise hitting by Smith and junior Bree Spainhour.

The Wildcats ended up winning the set 25-17 putting extra pressure on the visiting Grizzles to have to win three straight games if they wanted to advance to the second round.

Game three consisted of five lead changes and 11 ties before the Wildcats ended up winning it 25-22. The Grizzles jumped out to an early lead, but neither team led by more than three points. Tuttle earned her 2,000 assists with Oak Grove holding a 21-19 advantage.

With the score tied for a final time at 22-22, the Cats scored the final three points behind Taylor Grimes and Tuttle’s kills and a misplayed ball by the Grizzles to take the game in three sets.

Tuttle led the team with 34 assists. Spainhour and Smith paced the team with 15 and 14 kills respectfully, with Emerson adding a game-leading 18 digs.

The Wildcats remain unbeaten at 14-0 and will host Patton (13-2) on Thursday after the Panthers beat No. 4 East Lincoln in five sets.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.