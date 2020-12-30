Hancock fulfills a lifelong dream

Former Saura Jessica Hancock became a Charlotte Hornet Honey Bee after intense tryouts in October. David Tyry | For The Stokes News Hancock shows off a tattoo tribute to her father, Chris, who passed away with a brain cancer in 2011. Courtsey Photos | For The Stokes News Hancock graduated from South Stokes in 2012 and was a four-year varsity cheerleader for the Sauras. Courtsey Photos | For The Stokes News Hancock with life-long friend Logan Parsons compete in a dance competition for Dance Perfection Arts Company. Parsons choreographed Hancock’s tryout routine for the Honey Bees. Courtsey Photos | For The Stokes News

Since Jessica Hancock was a little girl, she had dreams of becoming a professional cheerleader one day. That day came back in October when the 2012 South Stokes graduate tried out for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets’ Honey Bee Dance Team and was one of five new dancers selected to the 2020-21 team.

“Making the team means a lot to me and I am proud of how far I have come” Hancock said. “I have worked so hard my entire life for my dream and I still have to pinch myself sometimes. It’s a very weird season because of COVID-19, but I wouldn’t trade it in for the world.”

Making the team doesn’t just mean Hancock will dance during the Hornets’ basketball games, but being a Honey Bee is a lot more involved than most people realize.

“The Hornets are very involved in the community and I want to educate myself in ways I can get more involved and how I can be an example,” added Hancock. “They have participated in events from the military, local schools, hospitals, and much more. I am super excited to become more involved and to be able to make a difference in other people’s lives.”

Growing up in Germanton, Hancock was a four-year varsity cheerleader for the Sauras and did competition dancing for owner Michelle Webb and the Dance Perfection Arts Company in King. Her days of racing from cheer to dance practice helped her more than she even realized.

“That prepared me for the time management that I would need,” said Hancock. “I was juggling school work, dance, gymnastics, cheerleading, and family and friends. That has definitely prepared me for today. Right now I balance a full time job, The Honey Bees, going to the gym, and my social life.”

Hancock danced for Dance Perfections from age 5 until she graduated from South. There have been a lot of special memories during that time, starting with the support of her family.

“My biggest supporter has always been my mom (Jennifer Kendrick),” Hancock said. “She drove me to all of the dance rehearsals, dance recitals, dance competitions, cheer practice and so much more. The amount of time and money that she spent to allow me to do what I love is absurd. She has always been supportive of my dream and has ALWAYS put me first. She’s the strongest woman I know and has been through so much, but still continues to put my brother and me before her needs and wants. I wouldn’t be where I am without her continuous love and support.”

Hancock faced some life-changing adversity during her senior year of high school with the unexpected passing of her father, Chris Hancock.

“My dad passed away from brain cancer and it’s something that I never thought I would have to go through,” Hancock said. “My dad was so funny, charismatic, always was sarcastic, and the life of the party. He was loved by so many people and he really knew how to light up a room.

“He taught me how to love and to really live life to its’ fullest. If I have learned anything from losing a loved one, its do not take life for granted and you do not know when your last day will be. Not only that, but going through something so traumatic has pushed me to reach for my dreams and not to give up.”

Assisting Hancock in making the Honey Bees was long-time friend, Logan Parsons, whom she meet while dancing for Dance Perfections. Parsons choreographed the routines that Hancock used during her tryout.

“There is no way I could describe how much Logan means to me,” Hancock exclaimed. “We became friends when we were little and have been attached at the hip ever since. We’ve always done everything together and when I told her I was trying out and need help, she didn’t hesitate to say yes. She had always been one of my biggest fans and don’t know where I’m be without her.”

Parsons teaches and ironically choreographs routines for Dance Perfections and was excited to help her best friend when she come calling in any way that she needed.

“I am so happy for my best friend,” Parsons said. “I love that Jess had trust in me and my choreography for her tryout routines. This girl has worked her tail off to accomplish her dream and I am so proud of her! I cannot wait to go and support her and her new team.”

Along with being a Honey Bee, Hancock currently works as a leasing associate. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance and Preforming Arts. She had been a Pure Barre and Pilates Instructor along with her first professional dance job as a Checkmate with the Charlotte Checkers, an affiliate with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.