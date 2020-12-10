Draft conference realignments offered

Projected Conference 34 West Stokes (2A) North Forsyth (2A) Walkertown (2A) Carver (1A) N.C. Leadership Academy (1A) Winston-Salem Preparatory (1A) Projected Conference 36 East Surry (2A) North Surry (2A) Surry Central (2A) North Stokes (1A) South Stokes (1A) Mount Airy (1A) Millennium Charter Academy (1A)

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its long-awaited conference realignment plans for the 2021-22 school year, with a surprising — and record-breaking — 27 split conferences out of 60 for the more than 400 member schools.

According to the NCHSAA website, the reason for so many split conferences is because of geography and other factors that could present undue hardships.

In the first draft there could already be some potential future hardships for local high schools, including West Stokes. Currently the Wildcats are grouped in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference with Forbush, Walkertown, North Forsyth, Carver, Atkins, Surry Central and North Surry. In the new plan, West is projected to be in a conference with North Forsyth, Walkertown, and Winston-Salem Carver (which moves to 1A status) along with the North Carolina Leadership Academy (NCLA) and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, which are both classified as 1A.

Neither the Stokes County School System, nor the high schools themselves, put money into athletics at the schools. The schools must fund its programs with gate receipts and fund-raisers. So a reduction in future financial gate receipts for West Stokes could be enough to set its athletics back for years, and that’s not taking into account of the amount of money that the school will lose for 2020-21 due to COVID-19. Add four years of projected conference schools that do not historically draw big visiting crowds— and the fact that NCLA that does not field a football team — could spell disaster for the Wildcats.

“I’m confused,” said West Stokes’ athletic director Travis Gammons. “We were taken away from all of our natural rivalries and put in a split conference that doesn’t include our county schools. This could be a financial nightmare for us.”

North and South Stokes would have more financial stability with gate receipts from current Northwest Conference members Mount Airy and East Surry, who move to 2A. The conference will also welcome current WPAC members North Surry and Surry Central and then add Millennium Charter Academy, who is now competing in its first year of NCHSAA membership. All of these schools are natural rivals and all have a good following, meaning the local schools should make money and help build their athletics.

“I’m very surprised with the number of split conferences in the initial draft,” said South Stokes Athletic Director Mitch Adams. “We would like to see West Stokes included in our conference. Ultimately, we would like to be in a straight 1A conference league from competitive standpoint. (But) we’ve been in a conference with the Surry 2A schools in the past, so there is some history there as well.”

Schools have until Jan. 8 to submit concerns or adjustments desired to the initial draft. This includes suggestions for conference affiliations or agreements among schools that have agreed to be in a conference together.

ADDITIONAL TIMELINE:

Jan. 13—Realignment Committee meets to review submissions from schools and make adjustments.

Jan. 14 —Second draft distributed to schools for review.

Jan. 21 —Deadline for schools to appeal the second draft.

Jan. 27-28 —Realignment meetings are held, one for the East and one for the West.

Feb. 3 —Realignment Committee meets and considers additional adjustments to conferences.

Feb. 4 —Committee issues third draft.

Feb. 10 —Deadline for final appeals.

March (TBA) —NCHSAA Board of Directors hears final appeals.

Aug. 1 —New alignment takes effect.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.