Overby is first at MCA cross country meet

North Stokes' Lydia Stevens set a new personal record on Thursday with a time of 23:20.82 on the 3.1 mile course at Fisher River Park. Freshman Seth Emory is the only runner for the Viking boys this season. He finished the first race of his high school career by placing fifth with a time of 21:33.1.

DOBSON — The quest for back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Champions for the North Stokes’ girls cross country team looks gloomy, unless the Vikings can pick up one more runner. To qualify for a team placement, a team needs five runners, and currently North has four.

Last Thursday, the Vikings ran against host school Millennium Charter Academy, N.C. Leadership Academy, and Bishop McGuinness at Fisher River Park in their first race of the season.

Viking Senior Rachel Overby dominated the field of 14 female runners with a time of 22:49.50, more than a minute ahead of second place teammate Lydia Stevens. Stevens crossed the finish line at 23:55.54.

North’s Alana Shaw placed seventh with a time of 25:48.04, and sophomore Emma Bingman came in ninth with a time of 26:51.51, a new personal record.

For the boys’ side, the Vikings have just one runner, freshman Seth Emory. Last season North had two runners, but both decided not to come back this winter.

Emory’s first race was a successful one, as he crossed the finish line fifth out of 18 runners. His time of 21:33.11 set a personal record.

Bishop McGuinness’ Alessandra Lopez-Morales was first with a time of 19:42.94 on the 3.1 mile course.

“For the first race considering the time frame and the conditions we have been working under, I think our runners did very well,” said Vikings’ coach Jimmy Dillard. “Emma PR’d and I think the rest of them did well for the first time out. The times that we have been training, they have trained hard. It’s been all good.”

