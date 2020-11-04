West Stokes’ All-Decade Football Team: Defense

Caustin Beckner (2016) was named the 2015 WPAC Defense Player of the Year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Jordan Hall (2011), pictured with a small fan, was tagged as the 2010 Northwest 1A/2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Courtsey Photo | The Stokes News Tyler Bullard (2012) records a sack in the 2011 state championship game and flashes his patented “bull sign.” Jimmy Kuhn | For The Stokes News Defensive lineman Julius Smith (2019) was a three-time All-Conference player for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Over the past three weeks, we reveled North, South, and West Stokes’ All-Decade Offensive teams with the help of area coaches. In the coming weeks we will announce each school’s defensive units, beginning with West Stokes this week, and will then release each school’s special team recognition in the last week of the now seven-week series.

The Wildcats won four conference championships (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019), a regional championship (2011), a regional runner-up (2019), and state championship (2011) over the past decade. The 2011 team has the best points allowed per game with 12.9 followed by 2018 (15.5), 2019 (15.5), and 2013 (15.8).

The Wildcats have had three conference defensive players of the year with Jordan Hall (2010-11), Caustin Beckner (2015-16), and Tyler Walker (2017-18).

Just like the offensive units, there were many discussions about each team and the nominations that were made by each coaching staff. Again, there were arguments for many players, but it ultimately came down to 11 position players and two athletes that were selected with individual post-season awards, along with their team’s accomplishments.

Players are listed by position with their year of graduation in parentheses.

Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – Caustin Beckner (2016)

Beckner is second on the list in career tackles with 378 stops. He had 44 tackles for a loss with four interceptions. The linebacker helped the program to its second conference championship with an 11-2 overall record and a second round playoff appearance. He was a four-year varsity player earning All-Conference three times, voted the 2015 WPAC Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the All-Northwest Team by area coaches from seven different counties. Beckner signed with Wingate University.

Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – Tyler Bullard (2012)

Bullard had a major turnaround when head coach Jimmy Upchurch moved him from safety to outside linebacker in 2011. He led the team in tackles with 151 and led the country with 25 quarterback sacks en-root to helping the Wildcats win the school’s first conference championship, regional championship, and state championship. He was selected as the State Championship’s Defensive Most Outstanding Player. Bullard recorded 238 career tackles, 49 tackles for a loss, 26 quarterback sacks, and 12 passes defended. He was voted Northwest 1A/2A All-Conference and All-Northwest by area coaches. Bullard signed with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Defensive Line – Daryl Little (2012)

Little was another one of those dominating players from the 2011 state championship team that went 16-0 and won the school’s first conference championship. He totaled 179 tackles, 32 for a loss, five fumble recoveries, and nine sacks. Little was voted Northwest 1A/2A All-Conference during his junior and senior campaigns.

Defensive Line – Elijah Cox (2012)

Cox sat at the other defensive tackle position opposite teammate Daryl Little making them two of the toughest to ever play their spots in the history of the school’s program. He tallied 151 career tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Cox helped the 2011 team to the programs first conference championship, regional championship, and state championship. He was a two-time 1A/2A Northwest All-Conference player that helped break Mount Airy’s 31 game conference winning streak.

Defensive Line – Julius Smith (2019)

Smith helped the Wildcats win the 2018 Western Piedmont Conference Championship and advance to the second round of the state playoffs. The team finished 11-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play. He was a three-year varsity player that earned WPAC All-Conference each of those years. Smith was named All-County three years and recorded 192 career tackles, 66 tackles for a loss, and 13 sacks. His teams were 26-12 overall and 13-4 in conference play.

Inside Linebacker – Jordan Hall (2011)

Hall was selected as the second player in the history of the program to be named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He recorded 165 tackles, third for single season tackles, in 2010 and totaled 275 career tackles, eight all-time. Hall had 16 tackles for a loss and was a two-time 1A/2A Northwest All-Conference performer and was also voted All-Northwest in 2010 by area coaches in all classifications. His teams qualified for the state playoffs on each of his two seasons on varsity.

Inside Linebacker – Tyler Walker (2018)

Walker is one of the, if not, the most dominating defensive player in the history of the school. He holds the career tackle mark with 563, career tackles for losses with 101, tied with most career fumble recoveries with eight, and fifth in interceptions with seven. Walker holds the game tackle record with 31 and the season record with 224. He was a three-time WPAC All-Conference player and was selected as the 2017 WPAC Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Walker was voted All-Northwest, All-State, and played in the East/West All-Star football game. He signed with Guilford College.

Cornerback – Kelin Parsons (2020)

Parsons is one of two players from West to make both the offense and defense all-decade teams. He helped the Wildcats to back-to-back WPAC Conference Championships and a regional runner-up to eventual state champion Reidsville. Parsons holds the career interception record with 15 after snagging 10 in 2018. He totaled 225 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 13 passes defended, and two defensive touchdowns. Parsons was All-Conference for two seasons and honorable mention in one. He was voted to the area All-Northwest team in 2019 and on the honorable mention team in 2018. Parsons signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Cornerback – Chris Brown (2020)

Brown and Parsons are the only players to make both the offense and defense all-decade teams. He helped the Wildcats win back-to-back WPAC Conference Championships and a regional runner-up. Brown was a four-year starter that saw his teams win 37 games and go 5-4 in the state playoffs with four appearances. He is second in career interceptions with 14 and has a career 160 tackles, 29 passes defended, and three defensive touchdowns. Brown was awarded All-Conference three times, and All-Northwest Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019. He signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Safety – Demarion Jones (2012)

Up until his senior year, Jones was primarily used on the offensive end. He shined his senior year helping the Wildcats win the 2011 2AA State Championship and win the school’s first conference and regional championship in the process with an overall 16-0 record and helping the team break Mount Airy’s 31 consecutive conference winning streak that spanned five years. He recorded 42 tackles, 23 passes defended (season record), seven interceptions (tied for fifth), and three defensive scores. He was All-Conference and one of four of his teammates that was selected to the area’s All-Northwest team in 2011 and one of only two defensive players to be picked as 2A All-State. Jones signed with Campbell University.

Safety – Brock Reynolds (2013)

Reynolds was a junior with the Wildcats won the 2011 2AA State Championship and the school’s first conference and regional championship. He recorded 147 career tackles and nine interceptions, including five in 2011 with a return for a touchdown. His nine interceptions rank third all-time. Reynolds’ teams were 22-6 overall and was a two-time 1A/2A Northwest All-Conference defensive back. He signed with Wingate University.

Athlete – Zack Manley (2012)

Manley and his brother Alex (offense) is the only brother combo on the West Stokes All-Decade Teams. When Manley graduated in 2013 he was the all-time career tackle leader with 331. He is now third all-time behind Walker and Beckner, both conference defensive players of the year. Manley played on the 2011 Conference, Regional, and State Championship teams. He was a two-time All-Conference linebacker that had 169 tackles in 2012, second all-time for season tackles. Manley signed with Campbell University.

Athlete – Palmer Elliott (2020)

Elliott was a decorated three year varsity starter for the Wildcats. He helped the team win back-to-back Conference Championships in 2018 and 2019 and a regional runner-up trophy in 2019 with a fourth round playoff appearance. Elliott’s teams were 31-10 overall and 18-1 in conference play. He has a career 305 tackles, fifth overall, 30 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns. He was awarded All-Conference during his junior and senior years.