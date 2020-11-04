Getting to know Dylan James

North Stokes’ Dylan James makes a tackle during the West Stokes game last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News North’s James slides under the tag at home during a 2019 gamej against East Surry. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Dylan James rounds third and scores during a conference game. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News James was batting .333 when the spring season was cut short. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ senior Dylan James has been a two-sport student/athlete for the Vikings playing football and his favorite sport of baseball. He, like so many other athletes, is looking forward to returning to the baseball and football fields.

The outfielder was batting .333 with six runs scored, five RBIs, four walks, and had a .440 on-base percentage when the Vikings’ baseball team ended its spring early because of COVID-19. North was 6-0 and ranked No. 8 in the last 1A state poll by Maxpreps.com. He has 35 career putouts with no errors committed in 37 games and the left-handed pitcher has eight strikeouts in sixing full innings pitched.

During football season, James and his teammates helped the Vikings win four games last fall, the most since 2015 when the team won six. He recorded 24 tackles and an interception on defense and caught six passes for 75 yards on offense. James returned six kickoffs for 77 yards and had one punt return for nine yards.

The Stokes News caught up with James, who has plans to attend college, hopefully to play baseball, and major in the wildlife field, and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Pizza

What’s your favorite subject in school? Physical Education

Who has had the biggest influence on your life and why? My Mom because she’s always been there for me I need anything.

What’s your favorite TV show? I don’t really watch TV all that much, but probably “Big Mouth.”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country and rap.

What’s your favorite sport? Baseball

What website do you visit most often? YouTube

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas because I get to see my whole family, worship God, and get gifts.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Chocolate

Do you own any pets, if so what? A dog and a cat.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? It’s very pretty and off the road, so we have a little privacy.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Probably baseball.

Who is your favorite teacher/coach and why? Coach (Stephen) Sauer; he’s a great leader and will always be there if you ever need anything.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? The Bahamas.

What’s your dream job? Professional hunter.

What hobbies do you enjoy? Golfing, playing baseball, and going to chill with the friends.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Sometimes you have to fail a bunch to succeed.

Who is your favorite athlete and why? D.K. Metcalf because he’s a beast!

What’s the best thing about you? My sense of humor.

