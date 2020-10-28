Interesting facts about Tori Tucker

West Stokes’ senior Tori Tucker stands at second base during a game against Forsyth Country Day this past spring. Robert Money | The Stokes News Tori Tucker is a two-time all-conference second baseman for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West’s Tucker snags a line-drive against North Stokes. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Tucker was batting .333 with a .600 on base percentage when the spring season ended. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — There are three things about West Stokes’ Tori Tucker that you need to know: She loves softball, is addict to shopping at Target, and wants to be a hair salon owner one day.

The selfless senior has several qualities that every coach looks for in a player, but will also benefit her in life after high school. Her hard work and dedication to her sport is unmatchable, being coachable and willing to hold herself accountable, and the ability to lead by example without mouthing a word. She is the ultimate team player and when asked what motivates her, she said, “The feeling of accomplishing a goal with teammates.”

She has started at either second base or short-stop for the Wildcats since she was a freshman and was selected Western Piedmont All-Conference in each of her first two seasons. Tucker was on her way to a third selection before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in the spring. The infielder had helped the Wildcats to start her junior season at 4-1-1 and was batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .600.

Adding to Tucker’s already impressive accolades was being named All-County and All-District 5 in 2018 and in 2019.

The Stokes News caught up with Tucker, who plans to attend Leon’s Beauty School in the fall, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Any kind of pasta.

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My parents because they have taught me to be the person I am today.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Young and Hungry”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country and Rap.

What’s your favorite sport? Softball

What website do you visit most often? YouTube

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas because we get to celebrate Jesus and spend time with my family.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Cookie Dough

Do you own any pets, if so what? I have two dogs.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? Everybody knows everybody for the most part and people here are friendly.

What are you most likely to be famous for? My addiction of shopping at Target.

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? Jordan Stevens, he has taught me the value of hard work. He encourages us to go all out and expects nothing less.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Rome

What’s your dream job? Hair salon owner.

What hobbies do you enjoy? I enjoy softball, hanging out with friends and family, and I love to go shopping.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Life is uncertain. It’s full of surprises, and don’t expect everything to go smoothly.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Sis Bates, because she is absolutely amazing on the softball field and someone I strongly idolize.

What are you looking forward to this year? I am looking forward to softball season and graduating.

What’s the best thing about you? Having a positive outlook on life.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? Having memories I will never forget.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.