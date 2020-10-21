Who is Ayden Shrewsbury?

West Stokes’ senior Ayden Shrewsbury working out during a football practice in early August. Shrewsbury tackles a Reidsville’s running back during the West 2A Finals last season. Ayden Shrewsbury blocks for West Stokes’ running back Chris Brown. West’s Shrewsbury leads the way for Chris Brown in a game last season.

KING — Ayden Shrewsbury is a two-sport athlete at West Stokes who plays football and tennis. Even though he earned All-Conference last season on the football field, tennis is his favorite sport. The senior enjoys playing both tremendously and finds his motivation to play through his family and friends.

Shrewsbury, a very quiet and shy person, has been a true leader with his actions on the gridiron since an early age. At age 10, weighting more than 230 pounds, the lineman chose to sign-up and play little league football for the West Stokes Prowlers. Although he never played a down on the field that season, he showed up to practice every day and worked hard with self-perseverance and high expectations that he had put on himself. He returned the next season and played the full season after the Prowlers’ executive staff had pushed to have the weight limit expanded.

This past high school season, the Wildcats started the season 1-3 and then the team reeled of 10 straight wins and found themselves in the NCHSAA 2A West Regional Finals against eventual state champion Reidsville. He helped the Wildcats win the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a 7-0 mark, while beating everyone in the league by at least 30 points with the exception of North Forsyth.

He anchored an offensive line that produced 6,689 total yards with 57 touchdowns. He managed 27 tackles and four tackles-for-losses with scattered playing time on the defensive side of the ball.

On the tennis courts this past spring, the team started 2-2 and 2-1 in conference play before the season ended. The team had already improved by a win in 2020 after finishing 1-12 his sophomore season.

Shrewsbury earned A/B honor roll and was involved in youth government at West Stokes. Not only was he selected to the football All-Conference team last year, he was also picked for the All-County squad for the first time.

The Stokes News caught up with Shrewsbury, who plans to attend a four-year university and study to become a chemical engineer, and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Shrimp

What’s your favorite subject in school? Math

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? It would be my parents for always being there for me.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Clearance”

What kind of music do you enjoy? I enjoy lots of music.

What’s your favorite sport? Tennis

What website do you visit most often? Google

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Pay day, because I get money!

What’s your favorite ice cream? Cookies and cream

Do you own any pets, if so what? I have one blue long-haired German Shepherd, two bearded dragons, two crested geckos, and a couple of quails.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? Neighbor/friends.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Being really nice and friendly.

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? Favorite teacher will be Mr. (Dillon) Bobbitt

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Disney World

What’s your dream job? Chemical engineer

What hobbies do you enjoy? Working out.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? All the bones in the human body.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Troy Polamalu, because he’s one of the greatest football players of all time.

What are you looking forward to this year? Losing 20 pounds.

What’s the best thing about you? I’m really nice and easy going.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? It’s getting to learn different things every day.

