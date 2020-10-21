Discover Molly Crouse

South Stokes’ senior Molly Crouse powers a ball into the outfield. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Molly Crouse waits for a pitch from a 2020 opponent. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Crouse celebrates game day! Crouse runs down and grabs a fly ball into left-field. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Molly Crouse is looking for some normalcy in the near future and hopes to get to play her senior softball season, which is scheduled to start on March 1.

She enjoys football games on Friday nights, basketball games during the long winter season, all of the pep rallies during the span of the year, and of course her softball season.

Crouse finds motivation in playing the game she loves from her dad after he signed her up to play when she was only four years old. He drove her to practices, games, tournaments, and then it eventually turned into a big bonding experience for the both of them.

Crouse earned Northwest 1A All-Conference during her freshman year of play and helped the Sauras advance to the second round of the state playoffs that season. She also helped her team win nine more games the following season and yet another second round appearance in the state playoffs. The team was off to a 3-1 start in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

The senior is a member of the Beta Club and plans to attend a four-year university and major in Kinesiology.

The Stokes News caught up with Crouse and she allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? My grandma’s mac and cheese.

What’s your favorite subject in school? Health/Science

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My parents are definitely the biggest influence on my life. My mom has always been there to teach me the most important life lessons and my dad has always been at every softball game and helped me strive to be the athlete I am.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Grey’s Anatomy”

What kind of music do you listen to? Everything!

What’s your favorite sport? Softball

What website to you visit most often? Urban Outfitters or Amazon.

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Thanksgiving because I love fall and everyone comes together to give thanks and eat delicious food.

What’s your favorite ice-cream? Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Do you have any pets, if so what? I have two dogs, Brownie and Ringo.

What’s special about the place where you gave grown up? I grew up and lived in Forsyth County but I really consider Stokes County my home because of how close together the community is, and I love that.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Honestly, probably a stupid video of me going viral.

Who’s your favorite coach/teacher and why? My two favorite teachers are Mrs. Michelle Howell and Mrs. Sheila Patterson. Both of them helped me strive in the classroom and also gave me valuable life lessons and I know I can go to them about anything.

What’s your dream vacation? I would love to go to London!

What’s your dream job? My dream job would be something within the medical field. I don’t know what exactly I want to do yet but I am so fascinated with that and helping people.

What hobbies do you enjoy? I love playing softball, going shopping, and going new places with my friends.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? One of the hardest lessons I learned is that not everything is always going to as planned and that’s okay because if it isn’t gonna matter in five years then don’t worry about it now.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? I don’t have a favorite athlete because I grew up watching a variety of softball teams so I could never pick one.

What are you looking forward to most this year? I’m looking forward to some normality in our lives. Hopefully we get that since it’s our senior year!

What’s the best thing about you? I believe the best thing about me is my determination to invest my effort into things that interest me.

