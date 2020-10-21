Getting to know Madey Briggs

North Stokes’ Madey Briggs has decided to pick up a tennis racket for her senior year. Robert Money | For The Stokes News Madey Briggs crosses the finish line during the NCHSAA State Cross Country Championships last season. Robert Money | For The Stokes News Madey Briggs battles an East Surry player during the 2019 season. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News North’s Briggs fights for position against an opponent this past winter. Robert Money | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — Every small 1A school across the state counts on student/athletes to play or participate in multiple sports in order to be successful. Senior Madey Briggs is doing more than her part for North Stokes. She plays basketball, soccer, runs cross country, and is even going to try her hand out at tennis when it starts in April.

She expresses her love to play sports, not because it keeps her continuously active, but because it allows her to enjoy the people around her that makes it even more fun.

Briggs, who plays travel ball for the Greensboro Lady Gators, has played varsity basketball for the last two seasons and averaged almost three points a contest and five rebounds each game, which ranked her third on the team. Each season the teams progressed through the year and then advanced to the first round of the state playoffs each year.

The senior has played two years of soccer and has run cross country for the past three years. She helped the Vikings win a Northwest Conference Championship last season in cross country and assisted her team in qualifying for the NCHSAA 1A State Championships after finishing fourth as a team in the Mid-West Region. Her best time on the 3.1 mile track is 27.27:50 during her freshman year.

Briggs was a Junior Marshall, has made the A honor roll, A/B honor roll, scored the highest average in her Food 1 and 2 classes, earned the NCHSAA Student-Athlete Award from basketball, soccer, and cross country and participated in the Perry Initiative Program and Wake Forest of Medicine. She is also a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

The Stokes News caught up with Briggs, who plans to attend a four-year university and earn a degree in biology with hopes of becoming an orthopedic physicians assistant, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering these questions:

What’s your favorite food? Steak, fries, salad, and pizza.

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My mom because she is such a loving and caring person and I wish I could be like her because she has such an amazing personality.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Fire”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Any kind of music, but mainly country.

What’s your favorite sport? Basketball and soccer

What website do you visit most often? YouTube

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas because all of my family comes together and everyone is so happy to be together.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Cookies and cream

Do you own any pets, if so what? Yes, one dog inside and three dogs outside.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? Because it is what I call home and my family lives very close and can be easily visited. It is also such a close knit community.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Developing something that can help student athletes.

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? Mrs. (Tracie) Moorefield, Mrs. (Janet) Duggins and Mrs. (Laura) Carter are my favorite teachers and Mr. (Scott) Smith is my favorite coach.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Hawaii

What’s your dream job? Orthopedic surgeon or doctor.

What hobbies do you enjoy? I enjoy working at an animal clinic and I also enjoy weekend shopping trips with my family.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Just because an injury took you out of the sport you love, doesn’t mean you can get upset over it. You have to work hard and come back twice as strong as you were.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? My most favorite athlete is Breanna Stewart because she is such an amazing athlete. She has had to gain confidence about herself and be assured in what kind of athlete she is. She speaks up for other people and voices her concerns.

What are you looking forward to this year? Just having a good senior year and having fun.

What’s the best thing about you? The drive that I have to succeed, to be the best that I can be, and I am very hard working.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? The sports, because I like to continually be active and good team members will make the sport fun.

